Dear Editor:
The growing abuse of the EI and CERB systems during the pandemic has started to grow at an exponential rate and it is to a point that I do not blame the abusers.
The fact that you are able to draw EI for an income, that is higher than if you were actually working, which requires you to not even move a finger, is mind-boggling.
I know people that tell me they have intentionally chosen a limited-time job (seasonal, etc.) with the idea of being able to draw a max-benefit EI once their contract with their employer is complete, which will make them the same income, or sometimes even more than when they were actually working.
This is after they drew every single dime possible from the broken CERB program that was being handed out like free coupons at a lunch stand.
I have spoken to many people who have drawn from the CERB program, with the knowledge that they did not even qualify to be receiving the cheques, but they were still having them handed over, which resulted in zero repercussions whatsoever.
The majority of people drawing from this program were mostly kids in high school who had worked a small summer job the previous year. They saw the opportunity to get free cash, and they ran with it.
They were making more money than I was, and I was working full-time throughout the pandemic as an essential worker, working 40 hours a week.
The system rewards non-working and lazy people, leaving the ones who are truly in search of employment out to dry.
Alex Woodford,
UPEI Student, PEI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.