It was politics (and irony) at its finest last week when Liberal MLA Robert Henderson chose to ream out the current Minister of Health and Wellness on displacing mental health patients by closing Unit 9 at the QEH when the pandemic hit.
Mr Henderson stood in the Legislative Assembly and said he has heard troubling accounts from constituents and demanded government explain why mental health patients were put on the back burner.
Well of course he should be speaking out on behalf of constituents. All MLAs should.
But back in 2017 when Mr Henderson was Minister of Health he defended the then state of a broken health care system.
At the height of the #HowManyWade social media campaign, where 100 families told their stories of dealing with a broken system, Mr Henderson refused to call it a mental health crisis.
As was the case then and as it is now, some people are getting the help they need, but that shouldn’t negate those who aren’t. It needs to work for everyone.
And as for the politicians - you need to stand up for constituents’ concerns no matter what side of the floor you are standing on in the provincial legislature.
Charlotte MacAulay
