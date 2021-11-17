We struggle to right our broken ship anchored at harbour. Climate scientists tell us it is rusting and slowly sinking where it sits. That immediate action is required. No longer are we able to fix it with toy hammers. We witness images of runaway torrential rivers swallowing homes whole on hollowed out riverbanks and crashing into overhead passes, disappearing forever. We witness desperate firefighters in 2020 in California trying to contain a four-million-acre forest fire so widespread that it took an hour and a half flight to understand its breadth. We witness people of unequal means climbing their rooftops, clinging to roof shingles in desperation after a hurricane so intense a wrathful ocean ripped out a permanent shoreline in their backyards.
Contrast these images with a typical statement made at the recent Glasgow climate summit.
Declared one official from the 2021 Glasgow climate conference: “To create a better future, we need to harness collective agreement(s) to focus on net zero commitments. Our purpose is unequivocal in protecting both society and future generations from the consequences of climate change. This is also the investment opportunity of our lifetime. Coming together as business leaders, in the countdown to the COP26 Summit, we can align our influence and financial might to the net zero ambition and so produce positive sustainable economic and environmental returns. This is inclusive capitalism in action - inaction is not an option.”
Not a one measurable actionable event there. Just lofty goals, high-sounding feel-good rhetoric supporting solutions to global warming 20 to 30 years out. Threatening to overshadow and defer immediate measurable action. The talk and the walk must go hand-in-hand.
Said Greta Thunberg (not asked to address the congress), the young Swedish climate activist, to young protesters at a march that the UN talks were “now a global north greenwash festival, a two-week-long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah” and branded it a failure.
So, it is left to ordinary people doing extraordinary things to right the ship.
To small-scale fishermen growing kelp that can absorb five times more carbon than land-based plants. That can help the world efficiently feed an ever-growing population with a nutritional power-packed food source. We applaud our farmers who recognize the value of zero till and accept precision guided fertilizer applications. We applaud our brilliant technology-driven young, able to develop state of the art technologies to measure and manage carbon emissions, happening now. They will fix this. There is no doubt. It is up to our generation to give to them an honest chance, to give to them a square opportunity. To give them a ship that has a fair chance to sail once again.
