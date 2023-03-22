I have dipped my toe into the ‘tipping’ issue in this space before. I’ve always considered myself a good tipper and I think Heather would agree. And I became an especially good tipper during the pandemic when we supported local restaurants and picked up a variety of food over the course of the first year or so.
Generally I tip in the 15 per cent to 18 per cent range, depending on the amount of the bill and what we ordered. I think that’s pretty good. On occasion, when service has been especially good, or a server has gone the extra mile, I’ve tipped 20 per cent. This is just my personal tipping regime, and everybody is different.
My first column on tipping was generated after I began to see debit machines placed in front of me giving me boxes to select with tip options of anywhere from 15 to 25 per cent. The ‘other’ amount was hard to find, especially when the server was standing there waiting. It all felt quite awkward. All in all, I found, and continue to find, those machines not to my liking. Again, that’s just me.
On our recent trip to Florida, we saw restaurants really step up their suggested tipping game. First, a few facts about Florida. Less than a year ago, those who work in a restaurant and receive tips as part of the job, saw a salary increase from $6.98 per hour to $7.98 per hour. Standard employees went from $10 per hour to $11. Like here, tips are treated as taxable income, or at least the tips that are reported.
We headed out to breakfast one morning and our bill came to $50.29. That was $47 even for food and $3.29 in sales tax. Below that number was this chart.
Suggested Tip:
30 per cent (Tip $15.09 - Total $65.38)
20 per cent (Tip $10.06 - Total $60.35)
25 per cent (Tip $12.57 - Total $62.86)
18 per cent (Tip $9.05 - Total $59.34)
Then this message was printed on the bill. ‘Tip percentages are based on the check price after taxes.’
So a couple of things here. First, any person can tip whatever they want. You don’t have to tip if you don’t want to and you certainly can decide on the size of tip you will give regardless of tip suggestions. But the fact is, having these things laid out in front of you is done for convenience purposes.
Seeing the suggestion of a 30 per cent tip is a first for me, but then again, I’m not a daily diner in Florida. But 30 per cent? Really? To even suggest that to me is just a little on the outrageous side. Then if you look at the layout closer, you’ll notice that just in case you’re the kind that looks to a lower tip at the bottom of the page, surprise! Take a look at the table again. The 25 per cent tip is second from the bottom, and the 20 per cent tip is second from the top. And the idea of tipping on the price after tax is foreign to some, but I’ll admit I’m pretty much a lump sum tipper.
I actually posted a photo of our bill on social media, and the response was pretty much the same. Overwhelming disbelief at the suggestion of tipping 30 per cent. So what did I end up tipping our server Sonia? Well, she was efficient, friendly and helpful, and the difference between 18 per cent and 20 per cent was $1.01. So I went with 20. Would I go back to this place to eat again? No. However, not because of tipping but $26 for three fish tacos for breakfast? I don’t think so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.