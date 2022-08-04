As a former top male athlete at the 2018 PEI Highland Games, Bryan MacLean is happy to see the Scottish Athletic Events take place this year for the first time since 2019.
The 156th annual Games will go ahead August 6 at Lord Selkirk Park Campground, but without the usual Highland dancing competition. A piper will be on hand to serenade the athletes, however.
“I think especially with the two-year hiatus, for such a long, historic Caledonian Club like this one, it’s super important to get back into the swing of things. It’s like anything, the longer things go, the harder it is to start back up,” said Mr MacLean, who will help out with the events and bring along lighter weights for the junior and ladies competitions.
He’s competed in the heavy weight events for about 12 years and has helped out with the PEI games for the last five. It’s important to promote Scottish heritage, he said, and he helps out because many of the Island club members are older and find it difficult to do a lot of the grunt work.
“I come from Cape Breton, so that island mentality of trying to help where you can and knowing it’s not a big city where you’ve got a large base to pull from. These smaller games need more help.”
Mr MacLean was also involved with the World Masters Scottish Athletics championship in Moncton in June.
Some of the popular heavy weight events that will take place Saturday include braemar stone, caber toss, heavy hammer, weight for distance, weight over bar and the farmer’s walk.
He said the hammer is probably his best event, but he loves the caber toss.
“There’s really nothing like it out there. It’s such a historic event for the Scottish. It’s so dynamic, the speed, the power, trying to throw those big telephone poles, and it’s a big crowd pleaser.”
Being able to thrive in these events is as much about technique as it is raw strength, he said.
“A lot of it is putting in the time in the gym in the wintertime, and as throwers we’re usually out two or three times a week practicing, trying to work on footwork and technique.”
The games also include sprint races for the kids, as well as running long jump for the older teens. Mr MacLean said it’s key to have those inclusive events. It’s also a call back to the original games where racing up a mountain was among the primary events.
“They may not be able to lift up those telephone poles or heavy weights, but they can certainly race.”
Newcomers are always welcome to check out the games and give it a try if they want. The organizers run amateur demonstrations and field any questions they may have, allowing them to check out the heavy weights as well.
“Most people who see their first Highland Games are never disappointed.”
Admission is free but donations to the PEI Caledonian Club are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.