pipe and drum band

A pipe and drum band performs at a previous edition of the Highland Games. 

As a former top male athlete at the 2018 PEI Highland Games, Bryan MacLean is happy to see the Scottish Athletic Events take place this year for the first time since 2019.

The 156th annual Games will go ahead August 6 at Lord Selkirk Park Campground, but without the usual Highland dancing competition. A piper will be on hand to serenade the athletes, however.

caber toss

Charlie McGeoghegan competes in the caber toss during the 2011 Highland Games. File photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.