The recent disgraceful situation in the City of Charlottetown, will hopefully be resolved, after a forensic audit is completed by an outside agency.
This is what this situation requires in order for trust to be restored between Charlottetown City Council and the residents.
To take back a retired administrator after Mr Peter Kelly was dismissed with cause, costing the taxpayers approximately $500,000, is nothing more than a band-aid treatment to a very serious problem.
Allegations of serious mismanagement,unlawful dismissals, misappropriation of public funds, city staff harassed, the tendering of contracts flawed, city policies ignored and over spending of travel expense accounts, just to mention a few, requires a very serious examination of all city documents, including an extensive review of past yearly audits.
The results of a forensic audit will identify or eliminate any criminality or fraudulent practices by the past CAO and senior staff.
To respond each day by saying, everything is ok now we are back to operating as we should,is nothing short of a delusion.
Mayor Phillip Brown and past Mayor Clifford Lee, including whatever board, did in fact hire Mr Peter Kelly, have some serious questions to answer to the taxpayers of the City of Charlottetown.
Let’s not forget Mr Peter Kelly, after being dismissed in Halifax, NS, was a private consultant who did in fact come to the city, evaluated elected officials pay scale and did give them a substantial raise. Again, this exercise was not tendered out.
It appears pay back time may have been involved in the hiring of Mr Peter Kelly, including the fact him and Clifford Lee, are close friends.
These very serious incidents require full transparency, openness and accountabilty.
If someone should face internal discipline, firings and or charges so be it.
Elected officials take an oath of office. One has to wonder if in fact they understand what an oath of office is.
Three city councillors, Doirion, Coady and Tweel, had common sense enough to flag this former CAO as far back as 2019.
Mayor Phillip Brown and other elected officials turned a blind eye.
The PEI Government has a sworn duty under the new Municipal Government Act to also review all of these serious allegations, as the Province provides yearly funding to the City of Charlottetown.
Minister Jamie Fox, has some serious questions to answer as well.
The residents of the City of Charlottetown deserve the whole truth.
