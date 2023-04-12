At the time I wasn’t even aware of what I had done. I certainly wasn’t trying to do it, and no one was more surprised than me when I discovered it. In fact, my accomplishment was further enhanced by a phone call from a friend shortly after, during which he stated he had just returned after spending over $600 and didn’t even buy a flat-screen TV. So, what had I done?
Nothing much, except going to Costco and coming out having spent less than $100. That’s right, less than $100. I know what you’re thinking, why go all the way to Costco if you aren’t going to stock up on supplies. My friend from Ontario certainly had made his trip all about ‘stocking up’. He lives in the Parry Sound area, and had to make the 90 minute drive to his closest Costco which was in Orillia. So, essentially, he is the same distance from a Costco as we are in PEI, but the big difference for him is, despite traveling over several highway bridges on his way, he didn’t have to fork over $50.25 to cross one.
Full disclosure, I too was in Ontario. I drove my last trip (and paid the $50.25) to see the kids and since I had my own vehicle, I usually go to Costco at some point to stock up since I have plenty of room in the truck. ( Bread is the big item, as fully explained in my column in this space February 22nd.) I headed out on my Costco run one morning and fully intended to get more of the carb reduced bread, which, by the way, has skyrocketed to almost $10 per loaf here on PEI, while remaining two for $10.65 at Costco. Don’t get me started.
As I was walking through the aisles, I noticed Kirkland jeans were just $19.95. Better pick up a pair. Wait. I was actually wearing a pair of the exact same jeans, less than a year old, and remembered I had another new pair Heather had brought me in the drawer at home. Unused. I hemmed and hawed, and despite the great price I put them back. I saw the golf socks were on sale as well, and just as I reached out to get them, I remembered I still had some still in the package from last year, and, quite possibly, the year before. In fact my sock drawer is actually out of room. Oh, look, the t-shirts are only eight bucks. I have at least 15-20 in my dresser.
I was clearly caught up in the secret weapon Costco uses to make it almost impossible to spend less than $100. I mean who hasn’t left the store and walked to the car reviewing their bill to see how on earth you just spent $400? Especially when you were just going in to buy meat, and well, right, paper towels and toilet paper.
It was clear the reason I kept my bill under $100 was I simply resisted temptation. Great cheap jeans? No thank you. Six pack of large jars of olives? No thank you. Patio furniture at a ridiculously low price? Don’t need it. A 17 pack cheese sampler? Not on my watch. Toilet paper and paper towels. Still plenty at home. Enough meat for 11 charcuterie boards, all in one package? Too much sodium. Large flat screen TV? If my friend can go without, so can I, (although, full disclosure, we currently aren’t hurting in that department).
My bill came to just over $92. That was six packages of bread, each containing two loaves. A 950 gram bag of almonds and a bag of tasty, carb reduced, coconut clusters.
It wasn’t until I had paid for everything at the self checkout that I realized the milestone I had unwittingly accomplished.
This week I’m back in Ontario and I flew from Moncton, ironically. When we return on the weekend, we’ll likely stop in at Costco. I mean, I’ve already paid the $50.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.