Back on February 12, 2019, Heather and I went to a travel information night at Holland College put on by the Stewart Travel Group. Just a week or so earlier, Travis Stewart and I had come to an arrangement for me to host a European river cruise and this night was the first of half a dozen such shows to promote the trip. I had hosted three river cruises with Scenic Tours the year after I retired from Canada AM, enjoyed them immensely and looked forward to doing it again. As you read this, it’s now 1,359 days later and I’m finally on the cruise on the Danube River. Clearly, much has changed in those three years, eight months and three weeks since the first information session.
As was the norm at the time, the trip was slated for late October into November of 2020, some 20 months out from this first announcement. Back then, you had to book that far in advance to get a spot, and we sold out the Stewart Travel allotment fairly quickly. Then COVID.
A lot has happened in those 1,359 days while waiting to finally set sail. For example, I have a granddaughter who wasn’t even born back in February of 2019, and she turned three this past July. Prince Edward Island has been hit with two devastating hurricanes in this time frame, Dorian in September of 2019, and of course Fiona, from which we are still recovering. Heather and I went on 10 staycations between June of 2020 and November of 2021. I basically attended the first session with a full head of hair. This very column didn’t exist when all this started, but here we are now, some 136 weeks out from its March 25, 2020 debut. By the way, for those keeping score, it’s now been 194 weeks since launching the trip. So you see where I’m going with this, at some point, many points actually, you began to wonder if the trip will ever take place.
Initially, we were supposed to cruise on the ship the Crystal Mozart, the first double wide ship to cruise the Danube. This thing was so luxurious. It even had a cigar bar. The Rolls Royce of ships. I couldn’t wait. Unfortunately, no one is using the cigar bar now. Or the ship. Crystal Cruises went bankrupt after losing $1.7 billion in 2020. It was obvious the trip would have to be pushed back, so I set my sights on the October/November time-frame of 2021. COVID said no. Along the way COVID forced many people to cancel, or rebook another cruise at another time, and certainly there was, and perhaps still is, an air of uncertainty for some people cruising at all at this time. It’s all about one’s personal comfort level. And that’s the elephant in the room. I had often thought about the chances of catching COVID on this trip, and how I would defend against it. So, yeah, kind of ironic I would catch COVID at home, weeks before we ever set sail.
So, our numbers are smaller but still mighty. One bonus of all this shifting, moving, cancelling, and rebooking was my daughter Lindsay and her partner Jeff have joined this cruise along with Jeff’s parents. That alone was worth the wait.
