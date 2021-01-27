Dear Editor,
The War Amps Key Tag Service is celebrating a milestone this year – its 75th anniversary. The service has not only been reuniting Canadians with their lost keys, it has been helping to make a difference in the lives of amputees. To date, more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys have been returned to their owners. Although it’s a free service, donations enable the association to operate its many programs for amputees, including veterans and children.
I was born missing both arms and The War Amps has been a part of my life since I can remember. The association has helped me deal with the challenges that come with being an amputee. It also provides amputees with financial assistance for artificial limbs, information resources and peer support.
The War Amps 2021 key tags are being mailed to PEI residents this week and I would like to say thank you to the Islanders who have donated over the years. Your support helps the association make a difference in the lives of amputees across the province.
Stephen Hann,
War Amps Regional Representative, PEI
