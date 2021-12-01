Language and choice of words is diplomatically important in a dialogue between countries, especially as in the current trade dispute between Canada and the US.
The dispute became public a week ago when federal Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau, issued a Ministerial Order which closed the export of PEI fresh potatoes to the US. The order said, in part: “IT IS HEREBY DECLARED, that the province of Prince Edward Island which is comprised of the counties of Kings, Queens, and Prince is a place infested with potato wart.”
The choice of the word ‘infested’, (hereinafter referred to as ‘the word’) is astonishing and, to put it diplomatically, unfortunate. Not only, with this order, did Mme Bibeau immediately concede and capitulate to American inferences about the suitability of PEI potatoes for US consumption but also, CFIA was left betrayed in its endeavours to oppose American claims.
The silence of our politicians, federal and provincial, the media and indeed PEI Potato Board officials about ‘the word’ is equally astonishing. To this writer’s knowledge, the only mention of ‘the word’ has been made by a recognized potato grower on Facebook and a respected journalist on Twitter.
A great disservice has been done to potato growers. To put it undiplomatically, ‘the word’ in the Ministerial Order is untrue and a slur on PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.