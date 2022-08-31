The theft of roadside firewood has been a growing issue for a handful of young Brudenell sellers this summer.
Finding the money left to be a little short is common and part of the cost of doing business this way, says Brad Jamieson, but multiple large thefts may be the impetus of changes to the selling method.
Mr Jamieson said 15 bags of firewood were taken without payment on one occasion, and last week 14 more bags were stolen.
Another time, Mr Jamieson collected the money from the stand and it was about $75 short.
His three kids and his brother Shane’s two children are in their second year running the stand. The bags sell for $5 each, so the value is significant.
“It’s kind of crazy that people would do that,” Mr Jamieson said. “(The kids) couldn’t believe it. They were kind of shocked.”
He suspects these larger thefts are the work of a single person rather than a broader issue of trust with Islanders who frequent roadside stands.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say (it’s harder to trust people),” he said.
The kids learned something else, a more positive lesson, after the thefts. Some people responding to Mr Jamieson’s social media post about the thefts offered to send money to the kids to make up for the losses. He didn’t take them up on it.
“I didn’t put the post there to make people feel sorry for us,” he said. “(The kids) learned there are still nice people in the world who care.”
The Jamiesons decided to sell the remaining six bags of firewood and then pack up the stand for the year. Normally it would operate until mid-September.
Next year the kids may spend more time at the stand so people aren’t so inclined to take the product without paying.
Mr Jamieson is also looking at perhaps buying a trail camera for deterrence.
Most of the firewood buyers come along on the weekend, with an average of 20 to 25 bags sold per week. Mr Jamieson estimated about 300 bags were sold this summer, minus the ones that were stolen.
