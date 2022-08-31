firewood stand

The kids running this firewood stand in Brudenell have seen more than 10 bags stolen on multiple occasions recently. Heather Moore photo

The theft of roadside firewood has been a growing issue for a handful of young Brudenell sellers this summer.

Finding the money left to be a little short is common and part of the cost of doing business this way, says Brad Jamieson, but multiple large thefts may be the impetus of changes to the selling method.

