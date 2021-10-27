I quit cold turkey. Period.
I didn’t need any coaching, didn’t need any type of medication and did it without telling anyone. And it feels great. I now carry around with me a certain type of calm and peacefulness that wasn’t always there before. I first became addicted in 2009, but after almost 14,000 different episodes I determined enough was enough. Last week, I deactivated my Twitter account.
Most of us are at least aware of social media. I still have Instagram, the platform where family and friends post pictures of family and friends, travel and life’s milestones, in addition to pictures of sunrises, and sunsets, and dogs, and cats, and dogs and cats at sunrise and sunset.
I also still have Facebook.
For me, it started out as a platform for family and good friends to share stories, photos and videos of their lives and is a really good way to keep in touch with loved ones who live far away. But now, somehow, I have 645 ‘friends’. Clearly I’ve accepted them all to my personal page. I have friends I went to high school with, whom, incidentally I haven’t seen since high school. I have friends I went to high school with who completely ignored me, but wanted to be friends because I was on TV at one point.
I have friends I have worked with in the past, and sometimes some of their friends. I have friends who are friends of my kids, and accepted them because they are friends of my kids and yada, yada yada, 645 ‘friends’.
To me, Facebook remains relatively harmless, because thank goodness my friends don’t share misinformation and it’s been the ‘delete friend’ button for the very few who have. But they do share a lot of photos of baking, cats in Christmas trees, long walks on the beach and dogs made out of lettuce, plants and shrubs, very old pictures of themselves, and even worse, very old pictures they have of me, random questions (what was your first car?), photos of themselves working, questionnaires (I don’t really care how many of these hundred cities listed I have visited ) and yes, I see you were at the game last night holding a beer. But I’m still there because despite the seemingly endless ads, music videos, irrelevant gossip and promoted items, I glean useful information from it. For example, my brother lives in Mexico, and through Facebook I’ve seen his house, his town, his beach and met his friends. It goes without saying family photo sharing, and just keeping in touch, is priceless.
I’m not on TikTok, although my kids are. If you Google what TikTok is, the answer is it’s an app used by young people as an outlet to express themselves through singing, dancing, comedy, lip syncing and apparently ranting in 15 second bits. But you lost me at ‘young people’. Apparently I do not qualify for TikTok. I’m good with that.
Which brings me to the cesspool Twitter has become. Unlike Instagram and Facebook, you have no control over who ‘follows’ you. You can ‘block’ people, which I have done, but I had over 21,000 followers, and that’s a lot of blocking. At first, it was part of the Canada AM tool kit used to promote the show and things we were doing. My retirement in 2016 however, seemed to coincide with this platform becoming a vessel for hate, vitriol, bullying, trolling, misinformation, harassment, anonymous posters and an overall toxic culture. I was getting caught up in it, and admittedly becoming an unwitting participant on some issues. I used to spend way too much time checking, and being on Twitter. What’s new? Did I miss anything? That’s not right! He said what?
For me, it became a platform where the bad, finally, heavily outweighed the good.
But not anymore. My weekly screen time is WAY down.
I replaced Twitter with Spider. Spider is a variation of the game of solitaire. It’s fun in short bursts, and the only time I get upset now is when the game beats me. I’m also good with that.
