Did the province really think a single Red Cross volunteer with a laptop could administer Fiona relief payments to Islanders better than the vast machine of government?
Kudos to the undermanned volunteers, who are clearly doing their best against all odds, but making people line up in the middle of the night in the hope of getting a number and coming back later in the day is not how you dispense funds every Island household is eligible for.
The lineups at Red Cross centres are quickly blowing past their capacity for the day and too many people, many of whom sacrificed a day’s pay at work, are being turned away.
There has to be a better solution.
Why did the Red Cross create two different groups in such arbitrary fashion? One group gets their money almost right away, either by e-transfer or other means, while the other group has to travel to one of only three centres across the province and line up for hours to show two forms of ID.
In 2022, surely there are better ways to confirm people are who they say they are. A photo of their identification should suffice. Or just send their money automatically after application, like was the case for many others.
Making people take a day off work (or, due to how the process is working, multiple days) for a $250 relief cheque only ensures much of that money will replace their lost salary, leaving little left to cover things like spoiled food which it was meant for.
And what about people with COVID who can’t show up and risk affecting the dozens lined up?
