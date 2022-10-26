Josh Lewis

Did the province really think a single Red Cross volunteer with a laptop could administer Fiona relief payments to Islanders better than the vast machine of government?

Kudos to the undermanned volunteers, who are clearly doing their best against all odds, but making people line up in the middle of the night in the hope of getting a number and coming back later in the day is not how you dispense funds every Island household is eligible for.

