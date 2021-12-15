PEI has really been put through the wringer lately, and especially here in eastern PEI.
First the potato border shutdown, which struck a massive blow to small-scale farms across the Island.
Then came the fire at Atlantic Aqua Farms which will have a major impact on the economy in eastern PEI, the extent of which is not yet known.
And now we have a Covid outbreak in Eastern Kings, with cases at École La-Belle-Cloche and the Eastern Kings Early Learning Academy, and a bunch of exposure notifications in Souris, Morell and Mount Stewart.
These things are hard to take, especially so close to Christmas, and you can’t blame anyone if all they see is negativity and uncertainty.
It can be hard to resist the idea the world is going to hell in a hand basket, with so many bad things in the news and the never-ending cloud cast by Covid. But there is always more good than bad in the world, if you look for it.
So many have stepped up in the wake of the potato wart crisis, by buying and giving away PEI potatoes. All manner of businesses and regular Joes have done what they can to help farmers and their workers in some small way.
In the case of the mussel plant fire, we are seeing direct competitors helping Atlantic Aqua Farms by packing their product and stripping their mussels. PEI is one of the only places you would ever see that.
Christmas is only 10 days away. If you have your family, if you have a roof over your head, if you can gather to celebrate the season and renew age-old relationships with laughter and good cheer, that’s all that matters.
Many people struggle with the Christmas season due to something that has happened in their life. I’ve been there too. Sometimes your personal loss threatens to overwhelm everything good. If you can find something meaningful during the season, grab it and hold on tight.
