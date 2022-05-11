All things considered it may be reasonable that the province expects to see in excess of one million visitors this tourist season.
As impressive as this number is hopefully visits will exceed the forecast. However, weighing in the escalating cost of fuel these visitors may come for a good time, but not a long time.
The fact is: car rentals are almost non-existent nowadays and because the province is basically rural public transportation is marginal compared to larger centres. Flights into the Charlottetown Airport have increased in numbers but again visitors need to reach their desired destinations.
There is also a rent-your-ride venture in the wind (Turo) but, well, it’s not for everyone.
Regardless tourists like to explore so it’s expected they may drive to as many attractions and off-the-beaten path events and points of interest as possible.
Fill ‘er up times 10 if visitors are fortunate enough to lay their hands on a vehicle.
Unfortunately communities, especially in rural areas stand to lose out as they’re dropped from vacationers’ itineraries, not due to a shortage of time, but because of the added expense.
It’s traditional as well for visitors to sample PEI’s wide assortment of delectable seafood of which there is no shortage. That could take a visitor on a three-hour drive from East Point to North Cape. Even without meandering into some fishing villages and going off the highway to a beach along the way fuel costs to drive the 230 kilometres could be a negating factor.
It’s dicey and frightening to even venture a guess at what the price of fuel per litre might be this summer.
Tourists aren’t the only ones affected by the snowballing cost of living.
As of late last week Island fishers were looking at $7 for canners and $8 for markets. Bear in mind the cost of fuel and bait are up about 35 per cent over last year, which means fishers are coughing up $2-$3,000 or more each time they refuel their boats.
To add insult to injury the fishers’ peers in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were reported to be fetching $8.50-$9 and as much as $10.50 per pound for their catches.
All factors considered it is understandable if restaurants are forced to increase their prices with other amenities that serve the public following suit.
Let’s face it, it will be challenging to put on a happy face as visitors arrive - some for the first time, others returning after several years’ hiatus.
The basic essentials required for day-to-day living are quickly going out of reach for many Islanders and an exciting vacation for tourists could be equally as taxing.
