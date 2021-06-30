We are living in unprecedented times.
It’s a phrase we hear all too often these days, but still rings true especially when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.
There is no road map for officials whose job is to keep the pandemic at bay.
And of course we need to continue to hold government to account and question policies.
But what happened last week at the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick border is going a bit too far.
What message were protesters trying to send? They said they were upset because NS wasn’t going to allow New Brunswickers to enter the province without self-isolating.
They said they wanted their friends and neighbours in New Brunswick to be treated with the same courtesy as the rest of the Atlantic provinces. Yet they were the ones blocking access for all people traveling across the border.
The blockade was only in place for a little over 24 hours.
So what.
People are entitled to peaceful protest but there is a time and place where common sense should take hold.
The protest did nothing but disrupt the lives of many and possibly even endangering some.
How many health care workers were unable to get to their shifts?
Were there people who missed medical appointments because of the closure?
What havoc was caused down the line when perishable goods weren’t delivered to processing plants?
And all for what? For a few people to say they are sick and tired of COVID-19 ruling their lives.
Welcome to the club. We are all sick to death of the pandemic.
But wouldn’t it be better to follow Public Health rules for a little longer than to have to deal with another outbreak followed by more restrictions.
Charlotte MacAulay
