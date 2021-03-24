It has been a pet peeve of mine for over 15 years. I think that was the time I first noticed the sign. To be honest with you, it’s not something I devote a lot of time to, unless, of course, I’m reminded about it.
And that happened this past week.
And, the person responsible for tripping my pet peeve brain cell? None other than the esteemed publisher of this very newspaper, Paul MacNeill. Paul is on what you might call the ‘big three’ of social media, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. I’m not sure if he’s on TikTok. I don’t see him as a TikTok kind of guy. I could be wrong. But back to my point. On Twitter last week he wrote:
“Why do so many Islanders not have a freaking clue what the middle lane is for ... #Everydayissunday #getmoving.” (If you’re not on twitter, a hashtag has all the words joined together. Don’t worry, I’m not sure why either.)
So here’s my point. There are no middle lanes on PEI. Where is the road with the middle lane? To have a middle lane, you need a highway that has three lanes going in the same direction. If you have that, the middle lane is the one to the left of the right lane and to the right of the left lane. Dedicated left turn lanes do not magically create a middle lane. Merging to turn right lanes do not magically create a middle lane.
This first came to my attention and became a pet peeve years ago. Now, after Paul’s social media comment, I just can’t keep quiet anymore. When you are driving on the Trans-Canada toward the Confederation Bridge from Charlottetown, just before the bridge interchange at Albany, the highway widens to two lanes. There is, of course, a single lane heading eastbound from the bridge and western PEI.
As you approach the interchange, you see a sign that reads: Confederation Bridge Centre Lane.
Wait. What? Centre lane. Where’s that? I mean you have a right lane, and a left lane in the direction you’re heading, and then the other lane is oncoming traffic from the other direction. Calling it the centre lane infers all three lanes are in play for the direction you’re going. That’s hardly the case. If the sign said, ‘Confederation Bridge Left Lane’, as it should, no one is going to venture into the lane of oncoming traffic. I mean we’re not idiots. There isn’t a single interchange I can think of, anywhere, on the planet, that requires you to make a left from a ‘centre’ lane. Pretty sure it’s just too dangerous.
Why are a lot of our traffic signs, when it comes to right and left lanes, so confusing?
Just outside of Crapaud, heading west, the road widens to a right and left lane. The sign says Through Traffic Keep Right, meaning the left lane is supposed to be for vehicles that intend to turn left. But just a bit up the road, where it widens again, the signage says Left Turning Vehicles Use Centre Lane. Centre Lane? What happened to Through Traffic Keep Right or, better yet, just instruct left turning vehicles to use the left lane.
It sure seems to me the Department of Highways has lulled us into believing there are middle lanes in PEI, and a lot of them, and we seem to believe it.
