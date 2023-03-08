The International Women’s Day we celebrate today is far removed from the early years of the suffragette movement when women were lobbying for the right to vote, fair wages and equity in a male dominated society.
But that doesn’t mean all the barriers are gone. Unfortunately prejudice is alive and well. That is the reality we live in. So all the more reason to continue to be all we can be.
And there are copious topics to choose from when shining the spotlight on celebrating women in the 21st Century.
Women in business, women in politics, mothers who balance family life and careers and women who break barriers every day by putting one foot in front of the other stepping into careers that were once thought to only be the realm of men.
As of late last week at least 28 women had put their name forward for nominations in the upcoming provincial election and no doubt there will be more in the days to come.
That representation is something to celebrate.
The outlook in many places around the globe is not so positive though.
There are countries where women can’t leave their home unless they are escorted by a male, forget running for politics or holding down any sort of job.
It is for those women and in spite of their circumstances that each and every small movement forward elsewhere is a step in the right direction.
Keep knocking down those barriers and some day equity will hopefully be achieved.
