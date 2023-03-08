Charlotte MacAulay

The International Women’s Day we celebrate today is far removed from the early years of the suffragette movement when women were lobbying for the right to vote, fair wages and equity in a male dominated society.

But that doesn’t mean all the barriers are gone. Unfortunately prejudice is alive and well. That is the reality we live in. So all the more reason to continue to be all we can be.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.