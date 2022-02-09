Three-year-old Whitley Clements has been having snow adventure after snow adventure this winter as she and her Australian family wile away their time on an extended PEI vacation. Here Whitley, Nama (Pam Holm) and Whitley’s mom Lindsay relax after building her first snowman and “queen chair” in their yard in Lower Montague. Submitted photo
Three-year-old Whitley Clements has spent most of her young life playing in the sand, but this winter snow is taking centre stage.
The youngster, who is a dual Canadian-Australian citizen and her parents Lindsay and Jack who normally reside in Sydney, Australia have spent the past seven months calling Lower Montague home.
“It was no surprise one of her first reactions when stepping outside after a proper snowfall was to try and taste the fluffy white stuff,” her mom said.
On her first storm day Whitley looked out the window and declared, “It’s milky outside.”
So far, the highlights of Whitley’s winter adventure have been making her first $5 ‘helping’ her Nama and Pop shovel snow, building her first snowman and queen chair, of which she declared, “I’ve always wanted a queen chair!”, and going with her cousins on a horse and sleigh ride with Emerald Isle Carriage Rides in Dover.
As every mother knows Lindsay said it is quite a chore getting a 3-year-old dressed for a day outdoors in winter, but for Whitley the process only helps build her excitement.
She proudly twirls around in the kitchen before heading out and proclaims, “I’m decorated.”
Still there are times when Whitley misses Australia and her cousins there.
“Most often her desire to return to Sydney comes on those cold days when she’s getting strapped into her car seat and states, ‘I’m soooo cold! Can we go back to Australia?’”
Her mom laughs knowing that as soon as she’s back in Sydney Whitley will be longing for the Island referring to the constant tug of having your heart in two places.
Next on the list of things to achieve for Whitley’s winter will be finding her feet on skates, or “roller skates” as Whitley insists on calling them.
According to her mom there has been some progress in that department.
“With all of the beautiful outdoor rinks on offer there is no excuse for us not to be taking advantage,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.