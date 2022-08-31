Some things just stick in your head and no amount of shaking the noggin can dislodge the thought.
Like taking the second bite of a juicy red apple only to discover half a worm in it. Where did the other half go? Or catching the biggest fish of your lifetime and forgetting where you put the darn creel it was on after tromping along the riverbank in search of a second strike. Vanished validation turns into just another fish tale.
Then there was a sentence in a story on page 1 of The Guardian on Thursday under the headline ‘Bleach poured in community garden boxes’.
The gist of the story is that a malicious act, in this case household bleach, was poured onto community garden boxes in Charlottetown. This killed the plants growing in them along with the soil placed in the boxes to grow the food plants.
The kicker was the reaction of one of the co-owners of the Burly Farmer, an urban agriculture business based in Charlottetown. It was responsible for setting up four planters in this particular area of town.
Co-owner Tom Lund said at first he thought the damage was ‘standard summer vandalism’.
What? Have we become so case-hardened to believe damage to others’ property is ‘standard’ behaviour, accepting this incident as routine and to be expected?
Not many people, if any, walk around toting jugs of bleach and the despicable person responsible for this dastardly action should be ashamed, but likely they aren’t. To be remorseful one has to admit guilt and accept a wrongdoing.
Then again, perhaps there is a different level of crime in making allowances for the unconscionable people who destroy others’ property.
There’s nothing ‘standard’ about wreaking havoc on valuable food sources - not just now during challenging economic times, but ever.
