Without reason there are many injustices in youth sports. Among the most galling is parents’ and fans’ interference with officials.
You’ve seen (heard) them. They’re in rinks, soccer and ballfields and in gymnasiums - wherever youth play their respective sports.
Expletives too often echo from the stands, contrary calls resonate around the boards in rinks and dissenters pace the sport field sidelines all the while berating officials for alleged bad calls and even favouritism for one team over another.
These situations have been known to escalate into dust-ups among parents, etc. It’s pathetic behaviour in that it robs youthful players of an opportunity to learn how to cope with questionable circumstances on the playing field - discretion after all is the better part of valor.
Officials in any sport are human. Many are volunteers or the recipient of a paltry stipend in exchange for their time and effort. They don’t have eyes in the backs of their heads and rely heavily on judgement supported by set rules.
So what’s the solution in dealing with unruly and ignorant fans?
A town in New Jersey has an idea. Little league officials there have created a new rule. If a parent or spectator fights with an umpire, they are delegated to suit up themselves and officiate three games.
Ah, the tables are turned.
It’s reasonable to think the same might be effective in any sport.
Coaching or officiating from behind the boards or in the stands is easy. It’s a whole different kettle of fish at ground level.
Hockey season for most youth is all but over in this province but other seasonal sports are about to begin. Many of these involve youth officials, young teens, hoping to give something back to their respective sports. Unfortunately too many of the good ones get discouraged by verbal abuse from the sidelines and pack it in out of frustration.
If the hecklers are comfortable making officials uncomfortable it’s time to take affirmative action.
Fans owe officials respect for the task at hand and their decisions are to be accepted without questioning their integrity.
