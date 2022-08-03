Eddy Quinn, John B Webster and Keelin Wedge - Fiddlers’ Sons will host the Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner, beginning Thursday, June 30 at 8 pm. Submitted photo
Just when I thought that I had heard every story about Francis Ronaghan there is, I am proved wrong. I should be used to the feeling of being wrong by now, and in this case, I was quite happy to be wrong.
I like listening to comedians, and sometimes you hear them talk about something referred to as “punching down.” I think it means telling jokes that belittle or make fun of someone, in a mean sort of way. I think the best of the comedians swear off this sort of thing. Don’t get me wrong, I think it is OK to poke fun at people in positions of power. Some of them may actually need a little “checking in on” from time to time. There are people in marginalized or minority groups, however, that probably get picked on enough in real life, without jokesters piling on. For this reason, I had to give myself a little gut check about telling Francis stories. After all, the homeless in our province are about as marginalized as they come. My favorite Francis stories, and the ones I tend to tell, don’t really make fun of him. There is the one where he tricked me into helping him evade the police one night, or another where he outsmarted the Mounties in front of the bank in Morell. The common thread in most Francis stories, is that he is typically “outfoxing” someone, who underestimated him, on account of his appearance.
One day Francis walked into a busy Charlottetown diner. The waitress noticed how tattered and tired he was looking, as he approached the counter. She was feeling sympathetic, as she stared at his sad face.
“Could I have a hamburger and French fries for two dollars?” Francis asked her, sounding very down on the lip.
“Oh you poor man, you must be hungry,” the kind waitress replied. “Yes, I can get you a burger and fries for two dollars,” she said with a warm smile. She knew full well that the order would cost closer to ten dollars, but she felt it was the Christian thing to do. The man obviously needed to eat, and if all he had was two dollars, then she would just cover the difference.
Francis stood at the counter, looking a little pathetic, and waited for his order. The nice waitress scurried about, feeling good about her act of charity. She passed the juicy burger and large helping of fries over to Francis.
It was then that Francis reached into his pocket, and passed the waitress a crisp ten dollar bill.
“I get eight dollars change,” Francis said as he held out his hand in anticipation.
The waitress stood in silent shock. She was expecting the homeless man to dig out a handful of change, adding up to two dollars. That’s why she had agreed to the discounted price, but in any case, she had already made the deal and Francis was holding her to it. She reluctantly had to count out eight dollars change for Francis. He pocketed his change, and proceeded to enjoy the best two dollar burger and fries in town.
I sort of wish that Francis was still around to negotiate a price on my next vehicle. If you would like to read a few more stories from “The Francis Files”, just pick up a copy of my latest book, Island Characters Volume 2. You can get a copy anywhere I am performing, and at these locations- Beck’s Home Hardware in Montague, MacKenzie’s Cardigan Garage, Nabuurs Gardens in Brudenell, Souris Pharmasave, East Point Lighthouse, Capitol Auto Supply in Charlottetown, Lillabett’s Gift Shop in the Q.E.H., PEI Preserve Company in New Glasgow, Seagull’s Nest in Rustico and Stanley Bridge Studio.
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close To The Ground Concert Series continues this Thursday, August 4 at 8pm at Kaylee Hall, Poole’s Corner. This week, hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome special guests Billy MacInnis and Leon Gallant. Billy MacInnis, a third generation fiddler, has been entertaining audiences since the age of five. He hails from Village Green, PEI and has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with many talented artists such as Lennie Gallant, Rita MacNeil, John Allan Cameron and Prairie Oyster at various fairs and festivals throughout the country. Also known as Stompin’ Tom’s fiddle player, Billy spent nine years touring with Canada’s icon until his sudden passing in March 2013. During those years, Billy played on the recording of Tom’s CD ‘The Ballad” and Tom’s “Live in Concert” DVD. Billy has also been playing lead guitar and fiddle with Stony Plain recording artist country singer songwriter, Tim Hus from Nelson, BC. Leon Gallant is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Stanley Bridge, PEI. He is well known for his performances with The Avonlea Show Band and for hosting his own concert series at The Stanley Bridge Women’s Institute Hall every summer. Together, Billy and Leon play a lively mix of Island originals and Maritime favorites. Copies of their award winning recordings will be available at the show. There are only eight concerts left at Kaylee Hall folks, the countdown is on.
