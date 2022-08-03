Eddy and gang

Eddy Quinn, John B Webster and Keelin Wedge - Fiddlers’ Sons will host the Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series at Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner, beginning Thursday, June 30 at 8 pm. Submitted photo

Just when I thought that I had heard every story about Francis Ronaghan there is, I am proved wrong. I should be used to the feeling of being wrong by now, and in this case, I was quite happy to be wrong. 

I like listening to comedians, and sometimes you hear them talk about something referred to as “punching down.” I think it means telling jokes that belittle or make fun of someone, in a mean sort of way. I think the best of the comedians swear off this sort of thing. Don’t get me wrong, I think it is OK to poke fun at people in positions of power. Some of them may actually need a little “checking in on” from time to time. There are people in marginalized or minority groups, however, that probably get picked on enough in real life, without jokesters piling on. For this reason, I had to give myself a little gut check about telling Francis stories. After all, the homeless in our province are about as marginalized as they come. My favorite Francis stories, and the ones I tend to tell, don’t really make fun of him. There is the one where he tricked me into helping him evade the police one night, or another where he outsmarted the Mounties in front of the bank in Morell. The common thread in most Francis stories, is that he is typically “outfoxing” someone, who underestimated him, on account of his appearance. 

Billy MacInnis

Stompin’ Tom’s fiddle player, Billy MacInnis, along with singer songwriter Leon Gallant will be the special guests of hosts Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge this Thursday, August  8pm at Kaylee Hall, Poole’s Corner as The Egg Farmers of PEI Close To The Ground Concert Series continues. Submitted photo

