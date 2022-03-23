Buddhist nuns from the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute in Brudenell say they are “very grateful” after Three Rivers council approved a development permit for a third dormitory to be built on their campus.
The application for the two-storey building was submitted earlier than planned due to the Lobster Shanty in Montague, which housed 70 to 80 nuns, being condemned.
The new dormitory is expected to house about 150 nuns with classrooms, washrooms, laundry facilities and a prayer hall. The approval includes a smaller general storage building.
“I think all our Buddhist nuns are extremely grateful to be able to move forward,” said Venerable Sabrina Chiang. “We really see a bright future.”
She said she’s also thankful for the contractors doing all the work on the Brudenell campus, as it slowly moves toward the nuns’ long-term vision as a home for all Buddhist nuns on PEI.
“They put a lot of heart into their work and we can feel they want us to live here as part of the eastern PEI community.”
The new dorm will be 13.715 metres tall, measuring 74.7 metres long and 24.6 metres wide. The accessory building will include a 60-kilowatt solar array on the roof.
Mark Steele of Nine Yards Architecture, which has worked on the buildings at the GWBI campus, said the hope is to begin construction in the spring or early summer, but that will be finalized once the building permit is received from the province.
In recommending the application go ahead, Three Rivers planner Lee Kenebel said it meets the requirements of the 2019 Brudenell official plan and zoning bylaw.
“The campus-like character is also beginning to evolve through interconnected buildings that in turn define courtyard or quad spaces,” he wrote.
Venerable Sabrina said she expects Covid and the ongoing war in Ukraine will make building materials harder to get, so it’s tough to say when it will be completed.
“It will definitely help with our housing situation. It’ll be nice to see our Buddhist nuns be comfortable ... and to have a place to call home.”
Along with the 70 to 80 nuns who lived in the Lobster Shanty, who are now temporarily housed in a former motel in Wood Islands, there are also 240 nuns living in the Vernon Bridge/Uigg area.
She said the nuns’ goal is to bring positive and peaceful energy to the area, especially with so much going on in the world from Covid to severe inflation.
“It’s something we really believe in. We’ve been praying so much about what’s going on. We hope humanity can get through all this.”
