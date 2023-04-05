After a safe campaign void of bold ideas, Dennis King has his long desired big majority. How the premier uses it to navigate major issues of a crumbling health care system, soaring housing and rental costs, inflation, land, environment, and a growing labour market shortage, remains to be seen.
One thing is certain - April 3rd, 2023 may be the high water mark for King’s government. If the premier thought the first term was tough, wait for the second. It will be far bumpier.
From a leadership perspective, the last four years delivered unprecedented challenge no other premier in Island history has faced. In some ways, however, the pandemic made governing easier.
King’s quick ascension from citizen, to Tory leader, to premier of a PC minority government surprised even King. In the early days and months of COVID, King wisely heeded public health guidance. It kept Islanders safe while giving him time to learn how to be an effective leader. His success built an immense amount of public goodwill. Islanders appreciated how the premier viewed government’s response through the eyes of ordinary folk.
After four years, the suit of leadership now rests easily on Dennis King’s shoulders. He is confident in who he is and how he navigates each day.
With a once narrow majority now swollen to 22, there are a litany of new challenges to face. Rather than present a speech from the throne or budget to campaign on, the premier launched a snap election. Now is the time to articulate a deeper vision. It’s needed.
Health care is by far our most pressing provincial issue. The premier made a lengthy list of promises, none of which will actually move the needle toward system sustainability. No PC promise will limit political meddling in health care delivery, or force quick and needed change on the College of Physicians and Surgeons to expedite approval of foreign credentialed doctors, most notably the thousands of Canadians educated in Australia, Ireland, UK and USA who are practicing internationally. This can be done with the stroke of a legislative pen.
There is no mention of streamlining the bureaucracy that makes hiring health professionals an exercise in inefficient and timely watching paint dry.
While the premier is rightfully delighted with his victory, both Liberals and Greens are lucky to come out alive. The PC Party earned a staggering 56 per cent of the vote, a figure that could have easily translated into 26 or 27 seats.
In the end, Greens were hardest hit, losing six seats. Only leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Karla Bernard remain. The party’s vote share dropped from 30 per cent in 2019 to 22 per cent. Greens finished second in a whopping 18 ridings. In some ways Greens deserved a better result.
Liberals are Official Opposition but it’s not because of anything the party did. Vote share collapsed to a record low of 17 per cent. Only 12,876 votes were cast for Liberal candidates. And of that staggeringly low number, 28 per cent came from the three Liberal MLAs re-elected: Hal Perry, Rob Henderson and Gord McNeilly.
And none of these three ran on the Liberal platform. They succeeded by running on their own record and connection to their riding.
Every MLA believes they should be in cabinet; vanity rarely takes a backseat to capability. The Tory caucus was so small in 2019 that cabinet building became reasonably easy - at least identifying the bodies to sit around the table.
2023 is far different. Current ministers will be dropped to make way for newly-elected females and key new representation gained in Charlottetown and Summerside. The government will become less rural. The premier can rightfully brag his party now represents all regions of the province. The Tories have taken a major step toward gender balance.
It’s likely some current minister will shift into the cushy chair of Speaker of the Legislature (think Hudson, Compton or Fox). The premier will strive to balance new and old faces with gender and geography to reset his administration and cabinet.
Four years ago the election was about turfing a despised Liberal regime. Monday it was about rewarding a premier whose crisis leadership was marked by empathy and support for all Islanders.
The coming months will tell whether the skills that made King such an effective leader during COVID transfer to everyday issues of health care and housing. There’s no guarantee.
But give the premier his due. This is Dennis King’s moment to savour. This humble son of Georgetown Royalty has every right to be proud of what he has achieved - and survived - in the past four years. At least for a couple days. Then the heavy lifting of this mandate will begin.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
