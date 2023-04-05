Paul MacNeill

After a safe campaign void of bold ideas, Dennis King has his long desired big majority. How the premier uses it to navigate major issues of a crumbling health care system, soaring housing and rental costs, inflation, land, environment, and a growing labour market shortage, remains to be seen. 

One thing is certain - April 3rd, 2023 may be the high water mark for King’s government. If the premier thought the first term was tough, wait for the second. It will be far bumpier.

