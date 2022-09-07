Paul MacNeill

As students and teachers return to school with masks jammed firmly into the bottom of knapsacks never to see the light of day, you realize the depth of disconnect between PEI’s Chief Public Health Office, current health care reality and our continued politicization of a very stubborn virus that shows no sign of letting up - no matter how much public health, politicians or internet chirpers wish it away.

The goodwill shown two years ago to Dennis King and Dr Heather Morrison for their COVID leadership is gone. The premier is nowhere to be found except in staged photo ops. His access to media to answer basic questions of accountability virtually non-existent.

