As students and teachers return to school with masks jammed firmly into the bottom of knapsacks never to see the light of day, you realize the depth of disconnect between PEI’s Chief Public Health Office, current health care reality and our continued politicization of a very stubborn virus that shows no sign of letting up - no matter how much public health, politicians or internet chirpers wish it away.
The goodwill shown two years ago to Dennis King and Dr Heather Morrison for their COVID leadership is gone. The premier is nowhere to be found except in staged photo ops. His access to media to answer basic questions of accountability virtually non-existent.
Dr Morrison has given some interviews in relation to the province’s back-to-school plan. The plan - if you can call it that - was released via press release, extending a troubling lack of accountability from both CPHO and government. It is less of a plan and more a free-for-all. No mandates. No leadership. Just recommendations that will be ignored by students, teachers and administration. That’s the problem with recommendations. They. Don’t. Work. It’s been proven time and again.
Yet our government - and most others today - use recommendations as a ruse to appear as if they still care. Dr Robert Strang chastised Nova Scotians for acting as if the pandemic is over. His criticism should have been directed at himself as CPHO and Tory Premier Tim Houston - who has repeatedly sacrificed the most vulnerable to appease his business buddies. When the premier’s office pushed forward with dropping of the province’s five day isolation rule earlier this year, Dr Strang should have quit on the spot. Instead he took an extended vacation and came back laying blame where it does not belong. Integrity is hard won and easily lost.
PEI hasn’t gone quite that far, but don’t be surprised if we do.
Our primary challenge is to ensure stability of the provincial health care system, which is teetering on collapse. There is no more important issue, so it makes little sense to enter fall respiratory season without a plan or modest protections in place.
It makes absolutely no sense to allow schools to open minus social distancing, masking and cohorts. Public Schools Branch has done only the bare minimum since COVID’s onset to ensure air quality in Island schools. PSB had to be publicly shamed to make even the most modest investment in aging schools with no air circulation system.
The King government could have followed Newfoundland and invested in Hepa filter units for every classroom. Properly placed and maintained, they can help.
Instead PEI did the least possible, installing units only in classrooms in the most aged, antiquated schools.
You can almost hear the internet chirpers. We don’t need mandates or protections. I’ll look after my health, you look after yours. That might work if we all lived in our own individual bubble. But we don’t. And we should not create public policy simply to appease our loudest, most selfish residents.
Our children and teachers all travel home at the end of the day. Many are lucky and still have grandparents to dote over them. It’s these seniors we collectively must protect. It’s the immunocompromised who need our help. It’s emergency room doctors and nurses - already overwhelmed - who must be our priority. It’s rural hospitals, forced to close local services because their staff are home sick, that we must support.
More Islanders have died in the last six months than the previous 18 months. This is not the record of a mild virus. It’s deadly. And it doesn’t even begin to account for the massive number of Islanders experiencing extended COVID impacts.
PEI has transitioned from a province where protecting the health care system and the most vulnerable was priority one, to a province that placates the self-absorbed.
How bad must it get this fall and winter before public health takes action? We don’t know. CPHO has shared no benchmark for action with Islanders, who have every right to know whether government and public health has their backs.
Right now, the betting line says they don’t.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
