Wednesday, January 6 marked a changing of the guard at the Montague Volunteer Fire department.
Tommy MacLeod stepped down from the job and deputy chief Danny Thompson became the new chief.
Mr MacLeod, who has been with the department for 26 years, the last six as chief, still plans to stay on as a member of the department.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time as chief,” Mr MacLeod said.
Back when he joined the department he was already a member of other service groups in the area and saw what a difference firefighters were making in times of tragedy.
“The happy endings are really happy and the bad endings are really sad, but you do what you can,” Mr MacLeod said.
Mr Thompson is coming up on three decades as a firefighter.
Much like Mr MacLeod he said he joined the department to help out in the community.
Mr Thompson said it is an honour to take on the position of chief of the 30-plus members.
“Overall it will be an increase in the level of responsibility,” he said, but one he is ready to tackle.
“You see a lot of bad stuff, but you help lot of people and I think in the end that’s what keeps us going,” Mr MacLeod said.
