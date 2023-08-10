Grayson and Aurora Hussein were excited to visit with PEI Mermaid Leda during the Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival held in Souris the last weekend of July. The siblings spent time telling Leda all about their own treasures and asking her what it is like to live in the sea. They were among the thousands of visitors who came through the gate at the two day festival.
Between bouts of volunteering at the Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival, Tommy MacCormack of Souris West was showing festival goers one of the pieces of cement he found on the shore near Lower Rollo Bay Road. In days gone by farmers would collect sand from the shore to sell to local contractors for use in making cement. That sand, as seen in Mr MacCormack’s specimen, was often riddled with glass and shells. This chunk is small in comparison to some he has found, said Mr MacCormack, describing one of his finds that looked to be part of a cement wall and was the size of a small boat. Charlotte MacAulay photo
It was a bittersweet trip to PEI for the annual Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival for Aileen Shannon. As she placed several pieces of sea glass on the entry table for the shard contest the Martinique, Cape Breton woman told the story of how much she and her husband Sunny (Victor), both avid sea glass hunters, looked forward to attending the festival in 2022. Sunny passed away in February 2022. Aileen gathered up the courage to attend this year and made sure she had several pieces of sea glass with her to enter into the contest as a memorial to her partner who loved to comb the shores with her. At left is festival committee member Anita St Denis, who was registering the entries. Charlotte MacAulay photo
