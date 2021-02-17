So who really loses in Hockey PEI’s decree that would see players exhibiting reckless or disrespectful behaviour tossed from the game for the season?
Players? Parents? Coaches?
The governing body that oversees minor hockey has stated there are issues of late with excessive body contact and checking and fighting predominantly among U15 to U18 players.
A whistle on the play please.
The lean these days is to attribute out of the ordinary behaviour as a fallout from COVID ie: an abundance of restrictions surrounding the everyday including school, work, social activities and sports.
Now rather than being swept away on the tide of general perception, it may be mindful to step back, take a breath and reassess.
The black cloud surrounding the pandemic inarguably creates excessive stress on youth (and adults) but is it enabling society in general, not just hockey players, to act out in ways beyond the norm?
The rungs on a ladder are the same whether you’re going up or going down. The only way to change it is to create a new template - a new beginning.
In this instance the common denominator is overall attitude.
Who is in control here anyway? The parents, the players, referees, Hockey PEI? Each intertwines so a common resolution is the only way to move ahead.
Step away from the politics of hockey and the day-to-day, put expectations on hold and take a look back when freedoms weren’t a given.
The parents of many of these players are familiar with the before and after. They can relate to a time when a family TV wasn’t the size of the screen at a drive-in theatre and cars, sports and social activities were only made possible by money earned.
That generation survived with the onus of failed expectations resting solely on the individual, in the absence of any specific situation being held responsible.
That said, this hockey season is a struggle. The setting has changed dramatically. There are minimal fans and the echo of cheers and applause are but a distant memory. Some games are livestreamed but as any true fan will tell you, it’s just not the same.
Today’s youth need to know that at this moment the situation is a fact of life.
If these young people detect fear, apprehension or negativity towards the future in regards to the pandemic, they will respond accordingly. In this instance frustration and a lack of tools to deal with unusual circumstances leads to inappropriate behaviour on the ice.
Think about that the next time you lash out at present day inconveniences - especially if a youth is within earshot.
Threats are counterproductive. Show youth how to succeed in times of adversity. Without appropriate guidance time is wasted.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
