Three residents of Three Rivers will run for a seat on town council in Ward 10, Montague.
Larry Creed, Greg Jobe and Shane MacDonald all filed nomination papers before Friday’s 2 pm deadline.
The byelection date is February 22 and advance polls will be open on February 15, 19 and 20 from 9 am to 7 pm.
A vacancy in Ward 10 opened when veteran councillor Wayne Spin resigned in October.
See the February 10 issue of The Graphic for more.
