Leo Czank - Happening in the Hallways
This week at Montague High, the hard times have begun, as the students prepare for their final leg of the 2020-21 school year. They are going to have to grind the school work out because March Break has come and gone, which means things are getting kicked into high gear. March Break has also brought some extra groggy feelings, as students are trying to adjust to the school day routine along with the time change.
Now I don’t usually do these kinds of things, but I’d like to send a big thank you to MRHS’s resident dynamic duo, Christie and Amy Beck. They are regular teachers here at Montague Regional, but they are also the people behind the scenes of the many virtual concerts at the school this year, which everyone has certainly enjoyed. The Beck sisters plan out the parts, do the choreography, and finalize all of the editing after the participating students complete their assigned parts for the different concerts. Christie and Amy are hard at work currently preparing for the upcoming MRHS Virtual Spring Concert, which will consist of a range of different vocalists and performers. That’s what’s happening in the hallways.
Tabea Gyr - Being Connected
Thanks to Kristina McLane, Montague High students have the opportunity to buy amazing yearbooks annually. Each year, one or two Grade 12 students have the opportunity to create the infamous yearbook. They work away in their own office, creatively putting all of the memories together. This year, co-editors Megan Fraser and Shelby Mellick have put effort and creativity into designing the yearbook.
Carrie Docherty - Sports Center
The men’s basketball team finished their season with a hard-fought battle against Three Oaks Senior High last week. The women’s team hosted Bluefield on Friday, March 26 in the semi-final. After an exciting game, we won and now our team is in the championship game on Wednesday, April 1. Go Vikings!
Rugby and badminton are in full swing, with practices happening throughout the week. Triathlon practices will be starting soon, and Mrs MacDonald is actively recruiting students (and staff) to join the club.
Trinity MacLean - Mighty, Mighty Vikings
This week a big thank you goes out to all the janitors and custodians who did a very thorough cleaning of the high school during March Break. You all did such a great job, and both the students and the staff appreciate it very much. Keep up the great work.
Viking Profiles
Teacher: Sharon Anderson (recently retired, but now a favourite substitute teacher!)
Subjects: Foods, Culinary, Housing, Phys-ed, Hospitality and Tourism
Hometown: Charlottetown
Favourites:
Sports Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Food: Seafood
TV Show: Queen’s Gambit
Movie: Shawshank Redemption
Thing about MRHS: The students!
Student: Jayda Graham
Grade: 12
Hometown: Gaspereaux
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Student Council
Favourites
Course: English
Teacher: Tim Lea
Food: Seafood
TV Show: Ginny and Georgia
Movie: Just Go with it
Thing about MRHS: Student council activities at lunch
