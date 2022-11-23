Lexie MacDonald WEB.jpg

Lexie MacDonald of Head of Montague won the PEI Golf Association’s U19 junior girls player of the year award for a second consecutive season. She played for PEI at the Canada Games and won the U19 girls division of the PEI Junior Golf Tour. Submitted photo

A trio of golfers from, or formerly from, Kings County were recognized when the PEI Golf Association announced its annual awards earlier this month.

Lexie MacDonald of Head of Montague was named the Island’s U19 junior girls’ player of the year for the second time in a row.

Caleb DrakeWEB.jpg

Caleb Drake of Vernon Bridge was named the U19 junior boys player of the year by the PEI Golf Association. He represented PEI at the Canada Games and won the U19 boys division of the PEI Junior Golf Tour. Submitted photo
Sherry White WEB.jpg

Sherry White, a Montague native now living in Charlottetown, is the PEI Golf Association’s women’s senior player of the year. The veteran golfer won the PEI Women’s Senior Amateur title in June. Submitted photo

