A trio of golfers from, or formerly from, Kings County were recognized when the PEI Golf Association announced its annual awards earlier this month.
Lexie MacDonald of Head of Montague was named the Island’s U19 junior girls’ player of the year for the second time in a row.
Caleb Drake of Vernon Bridge picked up the U19 junior boys’ top golfer honour for the first time.
And Sherry White has been recognized so many times as the PEI women’s or women’s senior player of the year, she’s lost count. This season, it was the latter.
Drake and MacDonald both represented PEI at the Canada Summer Games this year in Ontario and won the respective U19 boys and girls divisions on the PEI Junior Golf Tour.
MacDonald and her younger sister Brayah had the shared experiences of playing at the Games, finishing one-two on the junior tour and helping Montague Regional High School win the senior AAA female provincials in October at Brudenell.
“It’s been amazing (playing together). I’m the big sister so I try to play that role. Hopefully she’ll be inspired by me,” MacDonald said.
Making the Games team was a dream realized and the result of a lot of hard work.
“It was a whole other piece of the puzzle, honestly,” MacDonald said. “I may not have reached my top 10 goal, but I had three rounds in the 70s, which made me happy.”
That came after a summer of winning tournaments on the junior tour, exposing her to different high-end courses. It helped improve her mental approach to the game and avoid getting frustrated, she said.
Winning provincials was the perfect ending to a season MacDonald admitted had her “pretty golfed out.”
The award is motivation to keep putting in the time and working on her game, she said.
Now in Grade 11, the next goal on MacDonald’s radar is securing a university scholarship.
As for Drake, his 529.67 ranking points led the field of 21 after the seven junior tournaments by a considerable margin.
He said it’s a big deal for him to win the award in his last year of junior eligibility.
“I’ve been playing junior and competitive golf for a long time now. It feels good to finally get one under my belt.”
The Canada Games was a great experience and playing against the country’s best helped elevate his play, Drake said.
That paid off during the junior tour championship, which was held right after he returned at Green Gables. He won the two-day event by five strokes.
“I definitely recommend the junior tour for any young golfers,” he said. “It teaches you a lot about tournament golf and playing at a high level.”
Drake is on the Holland College golf team this year as well.
As for White, in the last three years alone, she has won the women’s senior honour three times and the women’s once. 2022 was her ninth year playing at the senior level.
“It’s nice to see the hard work pay off, for sure,” said the Montague native, who now lives in Charlottetown. “I’m not sure how many more years I’m going to be playing tournaments.”
Points earned through tournaments are what count toward the year-end awards. White certainly isn’t giving up the game anytime soon, though.
She won the PEI Women’s Senior Amateur title in June, overcoming “horrible” weather on the first day to shoot a 75.
“I can’t believe we played it, honestly, it was so bad,” she said.
White also won a club championship at Belvedere, her home course, for the seventh time.
After a time conflict saw her playing in the Amateur instead of the club championship in 2021, she said it was nice to get back the VIP parking spot that comes with winning it.
