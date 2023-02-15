An outdoor rink kit bought for Montague in 2021 has yet to be used, although a local business has expressed interest if the logistics can be worked out.
The rink kit from EZ Ice Rinks cost $10,194.68 with half coming from the Montague reserve fund and half from the province’s rural development fund.
Last winter Three Rivers staff set it up but the weather didn’t cooperate, said recreation and events coordinator Shawn Fraser.
This year the town switched to a model where private groups can apply to operate the rinks. The second rink is located in Cardigan. It opened last week and was the only application approved so far.
Dave McGuire, owner of Bogside Brewing, applied to run the rink in Montague but doesn’t have the staff to do it. He hopes to partner with people who can operate it next winter.
“We wanted to identify that we were interested but would need some help, from either the general public, volunteers or the town,” he said. “We more or less put our hand up to try to start the conversation.”
He sees the vacant lot beside Bogside as an ideal location and could provide water and power. Washrooms, food and drink would be available and the Confederation Trail is nearby, he noted.
“I think it’s something we’ll probably have to take a look at and determine what infrastructure is needed,” he said, including lighting.
Mr Fraser said it’s probably too late to get a Montague outdoor rink going this winter, but now that the town knows there is interest, they can try to find partners for next year.
“At this point we’d love to do it but we’re already in February. Those rinks usually don’t last past March.”
When the rink was first purchased the idea was to have town maintenance staff take care of it, but their winter snow-clearing duties take priority.
Three Rivers is currently down one full-time maintenance person after an employee took another job. Even with a full staff it would be a tall order, he said.
It has to be set up properly with the safety of users in mind, he said.
Another issue is the unpredictability of modern-day winters and inconsistent temperatures that can make it difficult to maintain a smooth, frozen sheet. The climate is changing and winters aren’t what they used to be, Mr Fraser said.
“We have a great group of volunteers in Cardigan with a well laid out plan for operation of the rink, so it’s all up to whether Mother Nature wants to cooperate with us at this point.”
