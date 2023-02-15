cardigan rink

An outdoor rink is now up and running in Cardigan but a second one purchased by Three Rivers for Montague is not in use for the second straight winter. Submitted photo

An outdoor rink kit bought for Montague in 2021 has yet to be used, although a local business has expressed interest if the logistics can be worked out.

The rink kit from EZ Ice Rinks cost $10,194.68 with half coming from the Montague reserve fund and half from the province’s rural development fund.

