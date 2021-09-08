Staying in touch when they could was a priority among members of the Three Rivers 50+ Club during the past year and a half and that effort has not only been of benefit to the members, but has also earned the club distinction as COVID Warriors.
President Grace Blackette said all members had a hand in making sure regular club activities went ahead when possible.
“It’s always been a pleasure and it’s always been fun,” she said after accepting the award on behalf of the whole group.
The club was nominated by Three Rivers and Mayor Ed MacAulay spoke at the presentation.
“Throughout it all Grace kept the ball rolling and kept people in touch finding places for the group and I know she didn’t do it alone,” he said.
“You have done a wonderful job of reaching out to one another,” Mayor MacAulay said.
Ms Blackette said they were fortunate to have access to the basement hall at All Saints Church in Cardigan where they were able to hold gatherings and still had sufficient space to stay socially distanced.
“Other than white coats and other care persons, this was my only opportunity to mix and mingle with members and friends,” was the sentiment heard from some seniors.
But the group also took time to fill treat cans for many non-member area seniors after each meeting and delivered them to their homes. That gesture was much appreciated.
COVID Warrior coins were commissioned by Doctor Trevor Jain to recognize Islanders or Island organizations that have made a significant contribution in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Jain was pleased to attend the presentation at the 50+ club. It was his first.
Realizing there are so many individuals and organizations who stepped up during the pandemic he wanted to make those people more visible.
“We wouldn’t have had a response to COVID unless we had a team of teams,” Dr Jain said.
In particular to the work the Three Rivers club has done and continue to do he said their regular activities are vital.
“Staying in touch and social connections are great for people’s mental health,” Dr Jain said.
Lillian Stuart, a long-time club member agrees.
She had missed a lot of the more recent gatherings due to illness and was really pleased to join with her friends for this celebration.
While she did have her family connections to help pass the time she didn’t notice how much she depended on the camaraderie of club gatherings until she missed a few.
The presentation was made by PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry during the club’s belated Canada Day celebration at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall in St Theresa’s.
Islanders are invited to nominate an individual or group through the Lieutenant Governor’s office at https://www.lgpei.ca/covid-warrior-award-program.
