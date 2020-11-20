Three Rivers Council has agreed to hire a consultant to consolidate and unify various community boards and committees which oversee assets owned by the town.
Council passed a motion at its November meeting to contract Roy Main, the former Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Charlottetown, who is also familiar with the issues in Three Rivers.
Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay said it only makes sense to restructure the boards so they can move forward as one voice, and help the town maximize the efficiency of its assets. A primary reason is each organization has been making its own requests for government funding for its own projects.
"Now that we're an amalgamated area, that to me doesn't make a whole lot of sense, because government dollars are scarce."
The mayor said planning together for the future "makes a lot of logistical sense and it also makes a lot of economic sense ... it's an opportunity for each of these organizations to take a look at where they are, where they're going with their projects."
Mr Main was a natural choice to carry out this work, Mayor MacAulay said, because he has intimate knowledge of the town and the various boards.
"Roy's been very involved with Three Rivers since we started. Roy's been a very big assistance. He's a wealth of experience."
The town has not agreed on a fee for Mr Main's services yet. The money will come from transitional funds provided by the province as part of the amalgamation process.
"The sooner we can do this, the better," Mayor MacAulay said. "I think Roy is really going to get people to the table. Once we get them to the table it carries it forward. Roy's involvement may not be that long, maybe several months."
The mayor said the success of this endeavour will depend on the willingness of community board members to enact change. Mr Main will be making regular reports to council.
A major issue for Mr Main to tackle will be updating the town's memorandums of understanding with each group. They give little room for changes, the mayor said.
"They have had some positive effects but also create challenges for us. It's not just on our to-do list, but it's something that has to happen."
Lot declared surplus
Among other items discussed was a small lot owned by the town at 5 Locust Street in Montague. Town staff has identified future green space as the only possible use Three Rivers would have for the land, and council approved a motion to declare the lot as surplus.
According to a memo sent by Chief Administrative Officer Jill Walsh to mayor and council, the deed to the property states it will be returned to the province for $1 if the town decides to dispose of it.
"There is no room for consideration of any other method than selling it back to the province for $1," Ms Walsh wrote in the memo.
Council agreed to hold a public meeting on December 14 to consider a sale to the province below market value.
Summer festival series
Meanwhile, the town's Festival Arts Culture Events (FACE) committee has decided to brand existing festivals in Three Rivers together as a summer festival series, with each festival having its own theme, such as Canada Day in Cardigan, a family theme for Georgetown Summer Days and a music and culture focus for Montague Summer Days.
Recreation and events coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon told council the FACE committee would like to establish a working group consisting of one or two representatives from each festival's organizing committee. The group would collaborate on scheduling, marketing and fundraising, while ensuring there is no overlap between festivals.
With a working group established, members of the FACE committee, which was originally formed in March 2020, would like to see a change in its mandate, with a view toward big picture items like long-term strategy for festivals and events.
Games committee seeks sponsorship
Three Rivers council also heard a presentation from Jonathan Ross of the 2023 Canada Winter Games committee, seeking financial sponsorship from the town.
Mr Ross said events in Three Rivers would bring winter tourism, with potential events at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and Montague Curling Club. Mr Ross said the curling club could get significant upgrades as part of the Games' effort to leave a legacy wherever it goes.
He said the town would be considered a gold sponsor.
"We'll work with you and promote you," Mr Ross said. "We want (visitors) to be coming back to your community."
Mayor MacAulay, who was part of the Team PEI mission staff for the 2009 Summer Games on the Island, said he found the presentation interesting and looks forward to discussing the matter with councillors. He said the Games committee solicits funds from local communities to build up necessary cash flow, but he believes the communities benefit greatly as well.
Town signs for two loans
Council also authorized a pair of loans to the Montague Water and Sewer Utility through CIBC. One is a consolidation loan of $62,037.43 for a two-year term, amortized over two years at an interest rate of 2.022 per cent. Monthly payments on that loan will be $2,639.67. There is also a renewal loan of $124,757 for a five-year term, amortized over 10 years at a rate of 2.405 per cent. Monthly payments will be $1,170.70. The utility will not exceed its debt limits under municipal bylaws with these loans.
The town had previously budgeted $15,000 for the removal of an underground oil tank at the Three Rivers Sportsplex. It turned out the vent pipe had no tank and was removed for $300, so council agreed to make the remaining $14,700 available to the Sportsplex for repairs and maintenance.
