A development permit for the new Three Rivers municipal office was approved at the town’s special council meeting on November 23.
The site is at 24 Queens Road, where the Montague Town Hall was located before it was destroyed by fire in 2018.
The new building will measure roughly 56 feet by 107 feet, and the tender is expected to be issued in January or February 2021.
Several other development matters were dealt with at the meeting.
A permit was approved for a lot on Grafton Street in Georgetown, which will house a 1,024 square-foot single-family dwelling. The 32 foot square building was approved for development on several conditions: an entrance permit from the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, a permit for a well, and the pending transfer of the land and deed from the town’s solicitor in accordance with the Georgetown residential development project.
A development permit was also approved for a lot on Donald MacLeod Drive in Montague, pending a building permit from the province, on the condition the proposed development meets the former Town of Montague’s zoning bylaw and official plan from 2017, and that it does not conflict with the existing land uses of surrounding properties.
Council also gave preliminary approval to the division of a land parcel at 86 Tower Road in Brudenell. A piece measuring 0.77 acres is to be severed and consolidated with 68 Tower Road to create lot 19-2, and another piece measuring 1.48 acres to be turned into lot 19-3.
