Three Rivers council agreed to award the tender for its new administrative office in Montague to Williams, Murphy and MacLeod for $2.44 million at a special meeting of council March 29.
WM&M's bid came in below the other one received from MacLean's Construction, worth $2.679 million. Both companies are based in Charlottetown. WM&M is currently building the town's sewage treatment plant in Montague.
The building was originally budgeted at $1.6 million last October and then increased to $1.9 million before the tender opened.
Consultant Roy Main said the increase to $2.44 million was entirely due to the skyrocketing cost of building materials.
The tender was to be awarded at April 12 council, but Mr Main recommended doing it earlier to avoid a scheduled April 1 price increase in building supplies, and before the calendar turns to the 2021/22 fiscal year the same day.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said the town has $1.9 million in hand from insurance, which leaves just over half a million left to pay via mortgage. She said that's a relatively small amount.
Coun Alan Munro raised the question of when Three Rivers will declare its town hall. He said it doesn't make sense to construct a $2.44 million building and then build something else, and added council should stop beating around the bush about having its town hall in Montague.
Mayor Ed MacAulay said he doesn't think residents are ready to have a town hall yet but is willing to discuss it with council.
See more in the April 7 edition of The Graphic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.