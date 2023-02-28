Jill Walsh

Jill Walsh has resigned as CAO of Three Rivers. Graphic file photo

Jill Walsh says she decided to resign as chief administrative officer of Three Rivers because she was worn out after four intense years at the helm of the town’s administration.

She informed councillors of her imminent departure on Monday night. The meeting ended with a closed session listed as a human resources matter.

