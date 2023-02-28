top story Three Rivers CAO steps down Heart not in it anymore after four years, Walsh says Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jill Walsh has resigned as CAO of Three Rivers. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jill Walsh says she decided to resign as chief administrative officer of Three Rivers because she was worn out after four intense years at the helm of the town’s administration.She informed councillors of her imminent departure on Monday night. The meeting ended with a closed session listed as a human resources matter.Ms Walsh, who has been the CAO since January 2019, will serve her last day in the position on March 13. She said it had gotten to the point where her heart wasn’t in it anymore, referencing Pierre Trudeau’s infamous ‘’walk in the snow’’ in 1984 when he decided to quit as prime minister.''(Being a CAO) is really interesting and really rewarding until you wear out,’’ she said.There was no real reason behind the timing of the decision, but it was something she had been considering for awhile, she said. As of yet, there is no word on who the interim CAO will be until a replacement can be found.In the past when Ms Walsh was on vacation, manager of community services Dorothy Macdonald stepped in as the acting CAO.It is a busy time of year for town staff with the 2023-24 budget due in March. The outgoing CAO said she hoped the budget process would be finished before she leaves.''It’s going to be tough on staff. Everybody’s already got a full workload. When you’re down a person, some stuff just has to wait.’’Ms Walsh had previously been the clerk of council for the Town of Montague starting in 2010, as well as the mayor of Belfast prior to joining Three Rivers.She will be using up some accumulated leave time, she said, but will receive no other financial compensation beyond that and has no career plans as of yet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Politics Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Walker, Rose Mary Al Allen Brenton Smith Linda Isabell Phillips (nee MacDonald) Three Rivers CAO steps down Robert Joseph McNeil Bernadette Mary Thompson Through the Cracks series nominated for two major awards
