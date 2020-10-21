The Electoral Boundaries Commission fielded questions from Three Rivers Council about the newly-proposed eight ward map of the town at last Monday’s meeting.
The commission and council met following the regular monthly council meeting in Montague.
The map is the culmination of more than six month’s work by a three-person commission.
Commission chair Heather MacLean said they might have produced a more desirable proposal for everyone if the commission’s mandate included recommending a ward structure as well as ward boundaries.
“The commission, I believe, should have had the full scope of what the commission was supposed to have, which is to recommend a ward structure and boundaries,” Ms MacLean said.
Councillor Gerard Holland questioned the commission on whether its members believed the eight ward structure or a single open ward would serve the town best.
According to Ms MacLean, if the commission were to decide on the structure, they would have been better equipped to keep communities within the same wards.
“Council’s decision made it that we were unable to do that,” she said.
Council questioned why some of the wards were separated by bodies of water. This refers to Wards 1 and 2. The wards are on either sides of the Brudenell River and the Cardigan River respectively and include Georgetown, Georgetown Royalty, a portion of Cardigan, St Georges and Launching.
“It’s not perfect but it works within the parameters,” Ms MacLean said.
When the commission began laying out the boundaries for eight wards as chosen by the council earlier this year, each ward had to have the same population within a variance of 10 per cent.
While analyzing where registered voters were located throughout the region, commission member Patricia Uptegrove said they found surprising clusters of voters.
“There are numbers of voters here you would not have thought. We were shocked and would say ‘wait a minute why are there so many people over there and then there are no voters here? How are we going to adjust that?’” Ms Uptegrove said.
In order to keep all the wards balanced with this in mind, the commission said they had to abandon their initial idea of having wards centered around communities.
Ms Uptegrove said “it came down to statistics.”
Anne Van Donkersgoed also serves on the commission. From her perspective, the fact each ward shares a mix of rural and densely populated areas is not only a necessity to keep the wards balanced but can be a helpful aspect for representation.
“I think that’s maybe one of the ways we move forward if we are doing a ward system,” she said.
Each ward must have an average of 687 registered voters.
Councillor Paul Morrison, in Ward 9, opposed the map.
“It doesn’t make sense to me that people in my area are grouped in with Georgetown,” he said.
“I know everyone I’ve talked to is opposed to this, as am I.”
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston didn’t say whether she approved of the proposed map but was surprised Montague was divided into six wards.
“I never expected Montague would not be divided up. I am surprised it’s in six different wards which makes it difficult for the voters,” she said.
Ms Johnston said in future elections there could be scenarios where no one from Montague would represent the former town.
Another point of defense for the commission was the varying population density of Three Rivers. With a mix of areas such as Montague and Georgetown, along with more rural areas like Whim Road, Victoria Cross and St. Georges, the commission found wards that include a mix of the areas within each boundary provided the best avenue for even growth.
Ms MacLean said the commission created the map with the idea of it lasting multiple election cycles.
Councillor Ronnie Nicholson, Ward 4, agreed with the commission on the layout of the wards including a diversity of areas.
“My initial impression was it was going to make everybody work together and that hasn’t changed,” he said.
The talks will be the first of multiple sessions council will have about the proposed map before taking it to a vote.
