During its first meeting in the new town hall on April 11, Three Rivers council agreed to tender a major engineering project at the Montague Marina to New Brunswick company Valley Structures Ltd for $546,240 plus HST.
Much of the work is driving new piles into the marina seabed to accommodate more boats, which is part of a $1.1 million marina and waterfront improvement project in the town’s 2022-23 capital budget, with the majority funded by the federal/provincial infrastructure fund.
Six bids were submitted, with Valley Structures’ being the lowest. Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston said time is a factor to get the project done with minimal delay to the marina season. Boaters have been notified of the work and that the season will be delayed, with more boats accommodated once the marina does open which is expected in mid-June.
CAO Jill Walsh said Montague residents are being notified there will be noise from the pile driving through inserts in their utility bills.
Cloggeroo campground issue
Council agreed to grant the Cloggeroo festival use of West Street Park in Georgetown on August 11 until 11 pm, overnight the next two nights until 1 am and on August 14 until 6 pm. The town will also support Cloggeroo’s application for a special event license from the provincial liquor control commission.
Planning and development officer Lee Kenebel said he is in discussions with Cloggeroo about use of the campground. Although the festival has been allowed to use it in past years, he said the old Georgetown bylaw explicitly says a development permit is required because the camping area is in a residential zone. He said it won’t be an issue once Three Rivers’ new bylaws are ironed out and come into effect.
“We’ve set a precedent by allowing this before and we do have new bylaws coming in,” said Ms Johnston.
“The ideal solution is to find a resolution that complies with the bylaw,” Mr Kenebel replied. “We have allowed this before but that’s in the past and this is the here and now.”
Town adopts UN proclamation
Council voted to recognize the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent from 2015 to 2024 after a recent presentation from Henry Luyombya, Atlantic director for the Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity.
Mayor Ed MacAulay said the proclamation designates people of African descent as a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected. This was previously proclaimed by the federal government in 2018.
Tender for lighting at Wellness Centre
Council approved the tender for new lighting at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre to AMAC Electric for $41,900, including HST.
Lighting is part of the upgrades required for the 2023 Canada Games and the money will be covered by the federal/provincial infrastructure fund.
