An open letter to Lawrence MacAulay, signed by Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay and 10 of 12 councillors, calls on the Cardigan MP to help potato farmers and their workers.
The letter, written by Councillor Hannah Dawson-Murphy, asks the Veterans Affairs Minister to work toward waiving the EI waiting period for farm workers affected by the shutdown, through the Department of Families, Children and Social Development. Another request is to ensure those applications are escalated.
The letter also asks the veteran MP to work with Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau to have this “purely political decision” reversed as soon as possible.
“Premier (Dennis) King and Minister (Bloyce) Thompson have taken the initiative to fight for Islanders during this harrowing time. We sincerely hope you will do the same,” the letter finishes.
Along with the mayor and Coun Dawson-Murphy, it was signed by Councillors Debbie Johnston, Larry Creed, Cody Jenkins, Jane King, John MacFarlane, Cameron MacLean, Cindy MacLean, Paul Morrison and Alan Munro. Councillors Gerard Holland and David McGrath did not sign it.
Coun Dawson-Murphy said she had a draft of the letter done the day the border shutdown was announced, but it took some time to collect signatures.
“We wanted to support the potato industry and those farmers and those workers,” she said. “It was good we were able to make that message clear that we weren’t very happy with this.”
After the letter was sent, a $28 million compensation package was announced by Min Bibeau on December 20.
The councillor doesn’t think that will be enough, particularly after CFIA representatives told a standing committee of the provincial legislature it could take until 2023 to go through all the data with the US.
She wants to see more from all of PEI’s MLAs.
“They’re talking a lot on social media and applauding the minister. It’s great to see they support the farmers and they were all there in Ottawa when the farmers went up with the premier, but we’re not seeing a whole lot of fist-pounding on the table,” she said, adding if the MPs were from a different party the response would be different.
“They need to be more stringent on the minister. I know it’s hard because that’s your colleague. But at times like this, they should be putting aside their party affiliation. They should be focusing on what’s at stake, which is billions of dollars for farmers, so many potatoes going to waste, livelihoods and right now they are not doing enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.