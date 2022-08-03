Three Rivers council will meet with new Transportation Minister Cory Deagle on Friday to discuss moving forward changes to a dangerous five-way intersection in Victoria Cross.
Councillors had differed on the best way to communicate this priority to the province, during a July 25 committee of council meeting.
Local councillor Hannah Martens requested a letter to be sent to Mr Deagle, but most councillors felt a meeting later on would be more appropriate because he is new to his portfolio.
Multiple councillors said they had been told the project will be in the 2023 provincial capital budget, but Coun Martens said area residents have heard that before without action and a letter in the near future was the best way to proceed.
After a standing vote in which seven councillors preferred a meeting and four favoured a letter, Coun Martens said she was disappointed in the rest of council.
“This is why people have no faith in government.”
She said a meeting with Mr Deagle in the fall wasn’t good enough and her constituents have overwhelmingly contacted her on this one issue. She also said she would send a letter on her own.
“Council has a responsibility to do this. We are sitting here twiddling our thumbs and doing nothing.”
Mayor Ed MacAulay suggested area residents should write letters to the province instead of the town. Some residents have petitioned the province for years with no results yet.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston told Coun Martens the other councillors did see the intersection as a priority, but “we just want to take a different route.”
Credit card limit increase
Councillors will vote at the August 8 regular meeting on an increase to the town’s credit card limit from $10,000 to $25,000.
CAO Jill Walsh said with rising project costs and many suppliers demanding payment up front, town employees have had to pay for items on their own credit cards several times in the last two months because enough credit was not available on the town card.
Those purchases, later reimbursed after the town card was paid off, included $7,200 for dock brackets, $2,800 for rope, $1,000 for dock bolts and $700 for a tennis net.
“When more than one or two additional one-off purchases are necessary, the limit becomes troublesome,” Ms Walsh said.
She said the card is paid off automatically each month but staff have not figured out how to pay it off in between to open up more credit.
Several councillors said they had no issue with the increase with how much cost of materials has risen, and some said it may have to be increased beyond $25,000 in the future.
Outdoor rink proposal
Council will also vote in August on whether to allow private non-profit groups to apply to operate and maintain the town’s outdoor rinks in Montague and Cardigan, after town maintenance staff ended up being on the hook for much of the work last winter.
Recreation and events coordinator Shawn Fraser said this model has been used in Halifax for several years with no problems.
The volunteer groups would secure insurance coverage in their own name and the town would then reimburse the cost. Multiple groups have already expressed interest in operating the rinks, Mr Fraser said.
