Victoria Cross intersection

A satellite view of the five-way intersection in Victoria Cross, which residents have been pushing the province to make safer.

Three Rivers council will meet with new Transportation Minister Cory Deagle on Friday to discuss moving forward changes to a dangerous five-way intersection in Victoria Cross.

Councillors had differed on the best way to communicate this priority to the province, during a July 25 committee of council meeting.

