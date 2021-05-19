Three Rivers councillor Larry Creed has committed to finding a solution for Douses Road residents paying for utilities they don’t use, but provincial law could pose a problem.
Councillor Creed spoke in support of concerns voiced by Vonda Loane and other residents, calling the dispute a black eye on the community.
“We have to meet people halfway. I understand how hard it is on them and we have to show compassion,” he said. “I know (IRAC) says we can do this, but sometimes you have to look inside.”
However, Coun Creed and the residents are up against provincial laws which require residents to pay bills for water and sewer lines that run past their property, even if they aren’t hooked up. Section 10.1 of the Water and Sewerage Act says if there is a building with plumbing facilities, the property owner must pay for the service.
Further, Section 186 of the Municipal Government Act says if the bill is unpaid, it becomes a lien on the property and the balance remains with the property until paid, including interest. The act says a utility may force the sale of a property to recover unpaid bills by applying to the Supreme Court.
But IRAC communications officer Kim Devine says it’s “highly unlikely” someone would be forced out of their home.
Ms Loane told council she has the best (well) water in Montague and shouldn’t be billed for the utility.
“What are you trying to do, drive us out? We’re senior citizens.”
She told The Graphic she spent $10,000 for a new well and septic system, not knowing she would be billed for a service that doesn’t exist on her side of the road.
“I think it’s rotten,” she said. “We don’t owe it. Nobody signed for it.”
Coun Creed said he can empathize with the seniors who get billed.
“A lot of these people are elderly. They’re struggling to make ends meet,” he said, suggesting he could facilitate a meeting.
“That’s a lack of communication and a lack of knowledge on both sides.”
Councillor Gerard Holland also sympathized, saying for years the residents were told to have their own water and sewer, and now they have to pay for the municipal system too.
Councillor Alan Munro expressed the need to ensure what the town is doing is right.
“We’re following IRAC, as you know, councillor,” Mayor Ed MacAulay said.
(1) comment
Why would anyone with a well want water from a treatment plant? Seriously!
