It will be into the new year before Three Rivers Council decides whether or not to adopt the recommendations of the Electoral Boundaries Commission.
This comes after several councillors, some requesting a public meeting and others voicing concerns over the boundaries chosen by the commission, spoke out at the October 26 Committee of Council meeting.
“There is no deadline for this to be adopted so I think the public should have a more in-depth look,” Councillor John MacFarlane said.
He said the public should have the opportunity to ask questions of both the commission and councillors.
In the fall of 2019, prior to appointing the commission, council passed a motion to develop eight wards with one councillor to be elected from each ward.
The commission, consisting of chair Heather MacLean, Anne VanDonkersgoed and Pat Uptegrove, were tasked with recommending the boundaries for each ward.
Ms MacLean said public input at this point goes against the grain.
“What everyone will want is to be exactly the same as before, which is not possible for the most part when you have an amalgamated area and eight councillors,” she said.
“It’s not that public input isn’t good, but in this case I can’t see it having any type of positive effect.”
Councillors Gerard Holland and Cody Jenkins referred to potential problems with the chosen boundaries.
Councillor Jenkins takes issue with the wards that encompass the rivers.
“And even how Montague is broken up (the former town is divided into six in the report) ... I know it was talked about as creating the urban and rural combined, but I can see the opposite effect happen, maybe not in the 2022 election, but in 2026,” he said.
Councillor Alan Munro questioned whether or not council could make its own recommendations to the commission.
Ms MacLean said the time for that was back when they presented an interim report.
Coun Munro was concerned with the residents of Three Rivers who pay for water and sewer.
“I feel Montague and Georgetown should have representatives one way or the other,” he said. “I feel the lines can be moved.”
Councillor Cindy MacLean agrees with some of those concerns.
“We want to get this right and we are taking our time with it. I believe we need to go to a public meeting,” she said.
Councillor Jane King said the work put into the report shouldn’t be wasted.
“This may not be right for everybody, but maybe it’s right for some people,” she added.
Coun Holland reiterated the need to get it right the first time.
“I don’t mean to undermine the amount of work that has been put into this, I am just trying to come up with a solution,” he said. “There are options here and we might want to go back and pick our poison over again.”
After much debate council decided to bring the decision back to the agenda at January’s committee of council meeting.
The full report can be viewed at https://threeriverspei.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Three-Rivers-Electoral-Boundaries-Commission-2.pdf
