With provincial funding from amalgamation beginning to wane, Three Rivers is doubling property taxes for non-residents of PEI in order to balance the 2022-23 budget.
CAO Jill Walsh said there are about 1,000 properties in Three Rivers owned by non-residents. She said the town took its lead on this from the province itself and other municipalities like Stratford.
With total revenues of around $5.95 million, operating expenses of $4.4 million and a five-year capital budget that includes nearly $3.4 million of the town’s money, the cash flow surplus comes out to about $14,000.
The town was left needing to increase revenue from somewhere after the annual transitional funding from the province agreed upon at amalgamation came to an end, leaving a shortfall of about $300,000.
Other options considered included an across-the-board tax hike, different tax levels based on services or increasing commercial rates.
Taxation now makes up 59 per cent of the town’s base revenue, up substantially from 41 per cent in the 2021-22 budget.
Operating expenses are down around $450,000 from last year. The town’s RCMP contract is down $50,000, administrative salaries and benefits are down nearly $75,000 due in part to the resignation of a planner who had previously been on sick leave, and the community services budget is also down almost $75,000.
Most of that decrease is in the small halls budget, where significant repairs and renovations were completed last year. Some facilities that got extra pandemic funding have seen their grants go back down.
Some of the money given to recreational groups goes unspent, Ms Walsh said, and goes toward either insurance payments or in the case of the Kings Playhouse and Three Rivers Sportsplex, long-standing debt to the town.
Capital budget
The five-year capital budget includes more than $15.3 million in total money, including funds from all three levels of government, borrowing, gas tax money and in a few smaller cases, from community groups.
More than $8.6 million of that is slated for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with some projects in future years less fleshed out in terms of funding required or sources of money.
Just over $5 million is set aside for the expansion of water and sewer to Brudenell, which includes close to $800,000 the town will borrow.
More than $1.1 million will go toward a waterfront project that includes new piles for the marina in Montague to accommodate more boats, as well as additional seating and rails for the amphitheatre.
The original plan was to dredge the marina but Ms Walsh said the town likely doesn’t have the money for that, so federal and provincial infrastructure money will be used for the piles instead. The project is expected to be tendered soon and hopefully completed by early summer.
Around $425,000 is earmarked for Confederation Trail lighting and day-use docks, $280,000 is planned for warming centres at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and possibly the Georgetown Civic Centre, $260,000 will go toward an active transportation trail in Brudenell, $192,500 for municipal playgrounds and $166,750 to repair a hole in the Cardigan wharf.
Future projects include $1.5 million for the Kent Street sewer and sidewalks in Georgetown in 2023 or 2024, and at least $4.3 million will be set aside to upgrade the Montague sewer plant because the Brudenell extension will maximize the plant’s capacity.
More shortfalls coming
It appears the town will have more difficult decisions to make in future years with increasing costs and the province weaning it off transfer payments. Transfers were to end with the 2021-22 amount, but the province is giving Three Rivers $400,000 this year and $300,000 in 2023-24.
“Taxation is the obvious place to look,” Ms Walsh said. “I don’t know if anybody has any ideas about where else to get money besides the taxpayers.”
The province has suggested a wind farm owned by the town to secure revenue long-term, but tough decisions will have to be made long before that would become a reality.
Ms Walsh stressed everything Three Rivers has to offer, in terms of facilities, assets and services, is for everyone to use.
“It doesn’t matter (where) it’s located. I think it’s important people realize that.”
(1) comment
So, already we're hearing the hints of all of us having our taxes raised as there will be shortfalls. Well, after blowing $18,000 on Welcome to Three Rivers signage, $60,000 on a splash pad, $50,000 or so on some Toronto company to tell us how to turn Montague in the Culture Capital of the Atlantic and who knows what else - now, they're facing long term shortfalls? Thank goodness the flyover pedestrian bridge over the Montague river was cancelled. And why do we need to put more pilings in the marina at who knows how much money? It's not as though a fleet of hardworking fishermen uses the marina year round. Or perhaps the Mayor wants to keep His boat there in more spacious accomodation? And why more seats in 'the amphitheatre'? For a few times in the summer that it is ever being used? Three Rivers government is incompetent. The money spent has been extravagant and for things that are hardly urgently necessary. And now, to raise taxes? I urge us all to vote out the Mayor and his cabal before we are all permanently in debt due to this improvident, ill-advised and insane spending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.