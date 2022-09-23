Montague fire hall

The Montague fire hall is one of three designated warming centres in Three Rivers. Graphic file photo

When Dorian hit PEI in 2019, the Town of Three Rivers had not yet set up the emergency operations committee (EOC) that is required by the provincial Emergency Measures Organization.

The committee is now up and running, led by EOC coordinator Rae Lynn Downey, and has been making preparations along with local fire departments and Three Rivers staff for Hurricane Fiona, its first test.

