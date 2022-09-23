When Dorian hit PEI in 2019, the Town of Three Rivers had not yet set up the emergency operations committee (EOC) that is required by the provincial Emergency Measures Organization.
The committee is now up and running, led by EOC coordinator Rae Lynn Downey, and has been making preparations along with local fire departments and Three Rivers staff for Hurricane Fiona, its first test.
Three Rivers’ current warming centres are the Montague and Cardigan fire halls and the Lower Montague Community Centre.
Provincial EMO guidelines call for people to prepare enough supplies to shelter in place for the first 72 hours of a storm in their own home. So the municipal EOC bylaw requires the warming centres to open within 72 hours.
However, CAO Jill Walsh said they could be opened sooner than that if needed, likely at the discretion of EOC committee members.
“The province wants people to stay home (for 72 hours) so they can send people out to clean up wires and trees. But the EOC committee ... may well open the centres sooner than council’s policy (says).”
Ms Downey said Friday the plan is to put signs on the doors of the Cardigan and Montague fire halls providing a phone number for residents to call if they need early access to the buildings. Firefighters are likely to be around as well.
“Once we open it, we’ll keep it open until it’s no longer needed or until Three Rivers staff can arrive,” she said. “If (residents) need help, of course call and we’ll do what we can to help.”
Ms Downey stressed these are warming centres that provide heat, water and electricity for charging devices, not full-fledged emergency centres with food or showers.
Meetings have been ongoing this week with local fire departments to firm up plans and what resources will be available.
The warming centres will generally be open from 8 am to 8 pm. Ms Walsh said if people need a place to warm up outside of those hours, they could be extended, but residents are asked to deal with electricity and water needs between 8 and 8.
The town has long planned for a warming centre in Georgetown, but that won't happen until previously ordered generators arrive to make water available in the town during power outages. Generators are currently taking 12-13 months to arrive and aren’t expected until 2023.
The long-term plan once generators arrive is to have a warming centre at the Kings Playhouse.
Ms Walsh acknowledged the lack of a centre in Georgetown is “no doubt” a concern. The nearest centre is the Cardigan fire hall, about a 10 minute drive which could be harrowing due to fallen trees or power lines.
Updates will be shared on the town’s social media accounts throughout the storm and people can also call the town hall at 902-838-2528 to hear a recording of the latest updates.
“We ran into glitches with that during Dorian, but we think we’ve got them worked out,” she said.
“I don’t know if anybody’s ever ready for this, but I think we’re a lot further ahead than we were for Dorian. We have a nucleus of really dedicated volunteers working hard the last 36 hours or so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.