Old zamboni vs new

Three Rivers council decided to hold off on selling the Wellness Centre's old zamboni (left) until after the Canada Games in case there are any issues with the new electric one (right). Graphic file photo

Three Rivers will hold off on selling the old Zamboni at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre until after the 2023 Canada Games after councillors opted against a sale during a recent closed session.

The arena received a new electric Zamboni this summer as part of upgrades for the Games, and the old 2009 model was advertised for sale.

