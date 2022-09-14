Three Rivers council decided to hold off on selling the Wellness Centre's old zamboni (left) until after the Canada Games in case there are any issues with the new electric one (right). Graphic file photo
Three Rivers will hold off on selling the old Zamboni at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre until after the 2023 Canada Games after councillors opted against a sale during a recent closed session.
The arena received a new electric Zamboni this summer as part of upgrades for the Games, and the old 2009 model was advertised for sale.
“Council felt it was well within their best interests to maintain the Zamboni until March, just in case there was some hiccup during the Canada Games and they needed a backup piece of equipment,” said Dorothy Macdonald, the town’s manager of community services.
She said that portion of an August 22 committee of council meeting was closed to the public to avoid disclosing the amount offered for the machine in case council arrived at the decision they did and the equipment is advertised for sale again in the future.
“Sometimes we’re looking for a certain number before we’re willing to sell something.”
The possibility of needing a backup at the Canada Games probably should have been considered before the machine was advertised, Ms Macdonald added. The Wellness Centre will host the ringette competition. The Zamboni will be placed in storage near the arena.
The session was closed under section 119-1-A of the Municipal Government Act which addresses “commercial information which if disclosed would likely be prejudicial to the municipality or parties involved.”
A second, public meeting was scheduled the same night to approve the sale but was cancelled after the decision in the closed meeting. Only one bid was received.
The new electric Zamboni to debut this fall was purchased from Saunders Equipment in New Brunswick in 2021 at a cost of $158,550 plus HST.
Meanwhile, the rink’s boards and lighting were also replaced this summer and no bids were received for the old equipment, so they will be advertised again.
The boards to be sold are NHL-size (85x200 feet) with a 28-foot radius. The lighting is 347 volt with 67 fixtures.
