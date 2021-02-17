Housing, agricultural land use, economic development and the environment were among issues raised at a pair of public meetings on Tuesday, February 9 and Thursday, February 11 about the Town of Three Rivers’ first-ever official plan.
Representatives from Fotenn Planning and Design, an Ottawa-based company hired for the project, gave an update on where the process sits. The company has not yet visited Three Rivers in person due to the pandemic, which is holding up the timeline.
Senior planner Jaime Posen and principal, planning and policy Matthew McElligott spoke via video to the roughly 50 people who attended the two meetings, as well as council, staff and members of the planning board.
“We’re really still in the infancy of the process,” Mr McElligott said.
Primary issues identified so far, they said, are shoreline access, waterfront and tourism, agricultural land, housing, faith-based campuses, seafood industry, economic development, large lot residential, consistent permit access, environmental protection and public services.
About 1,000 people participated in the town’s survey on the official plan. On the question of the most important issue facing Three Rivers, 29 per cent of respondents said housing, 27 per cent said maintaining the character of the area, 13 per cent said environmental protection and 12 per cent said protecting the traditional economy.
So far, consultations have been held with the Southeast Environmental Association, Native Council of PEI, Seafood Processing Association, Island East Tourism, RCMP, CBDC, PEI Fishermen’s Association and the development industry, among others.
Mr Posen said it’s hard to give an answer when the process will be complete due to the uncertainty of travel restrictions. A draft document won’t be completed before the summer because they won’t be able to visit until at least then.
“We need to be there and evaluate everything in person,” Mr Posen said. “Ideally this process would be done within a year, but we’re in unique circumstances.”
He said there will be more chances for public engagement throughout the project.
Questions were also asked of the residents in attendance, on the topics of housing, agricultural land, location of employment and central water and sewer.
One resident originally from Quebec said that province has strong restrictions protecting agricultural lands and she would like to see the same here. However, another resident mentioned some farm families are counting on selling their land when they retire and it would be unfair to prevent them from doing so.
Another resident said the town is not doing a good enough job on sidewalk maintenance and safety, particularly from the perspective of accessibility for seniors. He suggested more crosswalks should be installed.
Another issue raised by a resident was Panmure Island, which falls within Three Rivers, calling it a gem with untapped potential that brings tourism to the area.
Other issues brought up by residents were public transit, a dog park, potential replacement of the TCAP building and using Poole’s Corner as a central location for services such as a walk-in clinic.
The survey is still open for responses at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W3N7MG6 or by visiting the Three Rivers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.