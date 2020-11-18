A phone app originally created by the Town of Montague has been relaunched to provide information about events and attractions in the greater region of Three Rivers.
Cathleen MacKinnon, recreation and events coordinator for the Town of Three Rivers, said the app was released around the end of September. It is available for Android and iPhone.
The main purpose initially was to promote the Art Trail in Montague, Ms MacKinnon said, but now it also promotes events, town news, services, local business and individual communities in the municipality, as well as places to eat, shop and stay.
Ms MacKinnon said there was some funding available to transition the app from Montague to information on Three Rivers.
“It was a more practical way for people going around (the community) to find it on their phone,” she said. “I think we wanted to keep some of the information consistent with (the town’s website), especially for visitors - people who might not be familiar with the area, some things like things to do, or places to eat or stay. So I felt like it was good to have that involved in the app as well.”
Ms MacKinnon said she started working on a re-imagined version of the app for Three Rivers in January. One example of branching out beyond Montague was when she spoke with the port in Georgetown about helping cruise ship passengers get information to tour the area. This was before COVID-19 struck and scuttled any plans for ships to arrive in 2020.
“We had these maps done up of historic places around Georgetown, and we were hoping this could be a greener option - just download the app.”
The town has access to analytics to see how the app is being used. So far, most of the interest has been focused on information about upcoming events.
The town pays a monthly fee for web hosting to the Canadian company, called Apps Developer, that created it. Ms MacKinnon did some training with the company so she can update the app when need be.
Andrew Rowe, former events coordinator for the Town of Montague, said work on the original app began in 2016 and it was launched the next year. He didn’t recall the exact cost but said the town spent about $5,000 on it.
“We had priced it out around the Island and (elsewhere in Canada),” Mr Rowe said. “We came up with the different tabs we wanted. The focus of it was obviously the Art Trail at the time, but we knew going into the future we might (use it for more).”
Apps Developer was fairly new to the business, Mr Rowe said, so “it was quite a bit more affordable than some of the other companies. It was fairly easy for us to actually edit and change things once it was created. That was one of the main reasons we went with them, that the staff could be constantly updating instead of always going to a third party.”
Although many of the tabs on the app simply link to the Three Rivers website, Mr Rowe said it’s more convenient for people when they’re out and about. He thinks people have gotten used to using phone apps more in the years since it was originally created.
“It’s something they’re checking out every day more than Googling websites.”
Mr Rowe said it’s a good time to launch the app with fewer events happening due to the pandemic, so any kinks can be worked out. He said the more information is added, the more it gets used.
“It’s kind of a cyclical thing,” he said. “If they get a bit of a push on it, the town could do quite well with it.”
The app can be found by searching Town of Three Rivers Prince Edward Island on Google Play or the App Store.
Ultimately, Ms MacKinnon said, it’s another option to get information out to residents.
“Hopefully people find it somewhat helpful.”
