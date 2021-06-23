When Venerable Sabrina Chiang arrived for the Three Rivers Council meeting last week that would decide the fate of the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute’s application for a new dormitory in Brudenell, she noticed a marked change from September when council denied the permit.
“I saw a friendly face and people waved at us. I saw another friendly face and someone smiled.”
This was in contrast to the September meeting when the parking lot was full, she felt tension and some residents spoke against the permit application.
After rejecting the application by a 7-3 vote nine months ago, Three Rivers council approved the two-storey, 170-bed dorm unanimously and there was no discussion on the motion during the June 14 meeting. Councillor Gerard Holland was absent from the most recent meeting.
Speaking to The Graphic at GWBI’s welcome house in Brudenell, Venerable Sabrina said she is grateful and eastern PEI now feels like a friendlier place than before.
“The community members didn’t really know who we were back then, but reflecting on it, I don’t think I knew the community as well back then. We met a lot of people, we met new friends, we listened to their stories and their concerns and we shared our stories,” she said. “The relationships formed were really meaningful, solid friendships.”
The new dormitory, which will be built across from the current one on Brudenell Point Road but set back toward the river, is the next step in GWBI’s dream to house all the nuns living in eastern PEI in one place. Upon its completion, there will be housing for about 340 nuns, but that still leaves more than 100 in Uigg and Lower Montague.
Another building with an underground commercial kitchen will connect to the dormitory and be built at the same time. The plan is for future buildings to also connect to this central kitchen.
“We’re taking baby steps because we feel to do things in a way people feel more comfortable with is very important,” said Venerable Yvonne Tsai. “A lot of factors have to be considered before we take the next steps.”
Venerable Yvonne said some locals confided in her they saw GWBI in the past through the lens of corporations, money and land.
One major issue at the September vote was the practice of some nuns’ parents and Buddhist lay people buying nearby houses to stay in when they visit.
Councillor Ronnie Nicholson said in September he felt that was exacerbating the shortage of housing in the area since the homes were empty most of the time.
Wanting to be considerate, some of those people ended up putting their houses back on the market, choosing to stay in local accommodations. There are plans to use the current site in Uigg as an accommodations centre in the future to avoid this issue.
Both the nuns and Mayor Ed MacAulay said open communication was a major factor in council reversing its decision.
Venerable Joanna Ho said it was hard to express in words how much kindness has been shown to the nuns since the original application was rejected.
“At first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do they hate us?’ It always helps when you understand where each person’s coming from, that everyone has their background and their stories. A lot of the barriers get taken down and everyone comes together.”
Mayor MacAulay admitted the original application wasn’t very problematic and he was taken aback by the negative reaction from some residents.
“The outpouring of public angst against the development was very surprising. It popped up and I think it had an influence on some of the councillors. But since then, the nuns have made some inroads with council, setting up small meetings and getting to know the councillors,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston, who initially voted against the application, said she has since gotten answers to questions she had.
“I think it was a lack of communication. It’s only a dormitory for 170 people. A lot of people thought it was going to be 1,400 or something like that.”
GWBI’s master plan does call for 1,400 nuns to live on the campus eventually, but the nuns acknowledged that is a long way off.
“We have a clearer picture now of what they want to do and how much land they need, exactly what properties they do own - just a clearer picture of the land issues,” said the deputy mayor.
Others who voted against the permit in September were Councillors Nicholson, Holland, Cindy MacLean, John MacFarlane, Alan Munro and Cody Jenkins. Councillors Jane King, Cameron MacLean and David McGrath supported the application.
The town’s planning board recommended approving the permit both times it came before council.
GWBI aims to begin work on the new buildings in late summer or early fall once a contractor is found. The build is expected to take 18 to 24 months. Charlottetown firm Nine Yards Architecture designed the project.
Mark Steele, project manager for Nine Yards, said each person at the monastery uses 25 gallons of water per day on average, which is a quarter of an average Canadian’s daily consumption. The two wells required for this stage of the project will be designed with building and environmental code requirements in mind and efforts will be made to minimize the environmental impact, Mr Steele said.
They will not be high-capacity wells, he added.
