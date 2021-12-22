Three Rivers council voted 6-3 in favour of installing an outdoor rink in Cardigan for use this winter. A vote was taken at council's December 13 meeting. A similar rink was previously approved for Montague.
The Montague outdoor rink was included in the 2021-22 budget, but more recently it came to light there was a strong group of volunteers in Cardigan seeking their own rink.
Voting in favour were Councillors Cindy MacLean, Hannah Dawson-Murphy, Cameron MacLean, Jane King, David McGrath and Larry Creed.
Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston and Councillors John MacFarlane and Alan Munro voted against, while Councillors Paul Morrison, Gerard Holland and Cody Jenkins were absent.
The cost of the rink itself, around $8,500, will be taken from the Cardigan reserve fund while other costs for installation and maintenance will come from the town budget. The motion allocated a maximum of $14,000 for the project.
The deputy mayor said she was all for Cardigan having a rink but she felt they should request money for it in next year’s budget, as what happened in Montague and have it next year.
Councillor Cindy MacLean, who submitted the original request for a Cardigan ice surface, said there are at least 13 volunteers committed to the maintenance.
She said the volunteers want a snowblower to avoid waiting for the Montague rink to be cleared first. Cardigan had a snowblower that was surrendered to the town when amalgamation occurred.
The location is a cement pad by the tennis courts which was leveled off by Cardigan council before amalgamation.
Other members of the Montague rink committee, Councillors McGrath and Dawson-Murphy, had previously expressed support for a Cardigan rink at November committee of council.
Senior staff were not in favour at the time. In their written remarks for the committee of council meeting, CAO Jill Walsh, Manager of Community Services, Dorothy Macdonald and Recreation and Events Coordinator Cathleen MacKinnon said the town should wait a year to see what challenges arise with the Montague unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.